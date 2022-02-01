TVU Networks Adds Integration with Singular.live Graphic Templates to TVU Channel in Cloud-Based Workflow

Singular Overlays Now Accessible from TVU Channel Interface

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – May 17, 2022 – TVU Networks, the market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, has announced a significant update to its TVU Channel solution, introduced last October. TVU Channel, a 24/7 cloud-native channel solution, is now fully integrated with Singular.live for live graphic overlays.

TVU Channel is an infrastructure-free 24/7 channel solution that enables the user to schedule live and VOD programming from a simple web browser. The cloud-based solution can be used for playout via a traditional television channel, to an OTT channel, a pop-up channel or distribution directly to social media – simultaneously and without added infrastructure.

With the Singular.live integration, users can apply Singular’s vast library of template-based graphic overlays to TVU Channel programming directly from within the TVU Channel platform. The cloud-based Singular platform provides a full suite of dynamic overlays with a full authoring environment, allowing any user to recreate their own design to match their brand.Graphics can also be scheduled from Singular’s browser-based programming controls. The addition of Singular graphics provides an enhanced, cloud-based Master Control Operations (MCO) that can be deployed immediately from anywhere. In the case of a catastrophic event, station programming continues uninterrupted. With TVU Channel, users can make instant changes to scheduled live or prerecorded programming.

“This complete Singular.live integration is a powerful step forward in our development of TVU Channel,” said Greg Doggett, Vice President of Business Development, TVU Networks. “Singular has an incredible selection of overlays for all types of applications – sports, news, entertainment – which TVU Producer users have experienced with that existing integration. Users never have to leave the Channel interface to work with a Singular overlay. This demonstrates our commitment to making live video production seamless and effective for all content creators.”

Singular’s REST API enables users to manage live data, trigger animations of live overlays and more and show producers can manipulate overlays remotely from any location.

“TVU and Singular are taking cloud production to the next level,” commented Andrew Heimbold, CEO, Singular.live “The combination of TVU Channel and our dynamic Singular overlays delivers a more sustainable, groundbreaking solution that is easy to use with zero compromise on quality. This partnership leverages complementary, best-in-class technology to provide even more capabilities to benefit both TVU and Singular users. Together we enable anyone doing cloud production to raise the quality of their production, leading to increased viewer engagement and revenue opportunities. We’re excited to see the next generation of content created using TVU and Singular.”

As a cloud native solution, TVU Channel can be quickly deployed without any complicated configuration. There’s no extensive training needed to start. Building and managing channels is as easy to learn as an online calendar. The browser-based interface can be accessed through any laptop or smart device from anywhere in the world with Internet access.

