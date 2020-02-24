TV and Cloud Gaming Market is Set for a 90% Jump According to Jon Peddie Research

Cloud-based Gaming Services to be Included as a Feature of Future TVs

TIBURON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jon Peddie Research (JPR), the market research firm for the computer graphics industry has issued its latest report for TV and Cloud Gaming. JPR estimates the TV and Cloud Gaming hardware market will reach $25 billion by 2025 representing an 11.3% CAGR from 2019. This represents an unprecedented increase of almost $12 billion.

Ted Pollak, Senior Analyst Gaming Industry said, “In the TV Gaming market we are observing a confluence of multiple factors coming together in the coming years which will produce ‘a perfect storm’ of market opportunity for many industry players. The big three of Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo are set to release new local processing hardware in this window. Cloud services such as Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now, Sony PlayStation Now and other currently released cloud platforms should expand in quality and customer base. We expect new cloud gaming services from Microsoft xCloud, TenCent Start, and possibly something from Amazon to come into play. Additionally, we are forecasting AppleTV and other micro-console platforms to refine and expand.”

Jon Peddie, President of JPR, noted, “Like most other expansions in gaming this comes down to the pixels and the networks. The resolution of TVs has quadrupled from the previous generation with 4K displays replacing 1080p as the standard. Gamers demand high frame rates. The processing load to draw these frames requires powerful hardware whether it’s local or in a data center. Internet speeds are getting faster and latency is dropping as the network edge moves closer to the user. We expect integrated cloud gaming services to come as a feature of future TVs. As with all of our gaming hardware analysis, we take into account the purchasing intent of the customer and reduce the market size for multi-use products to that which is impacted by the demand for video gaming capabilities.”

The JPR TV and Cloud Gaming report covers gaming technologies designed to play on televisions. Evaluated within the report are Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, Amazon, Nvidia, Apple, Cable and Satellite boxes, Cloud Gaming and more. The analysis contains a recent sales history and a five-year forecast for unit sales as well as the market size adjusted for gaming demand. The report comes with a spreadsheet. More information about JPR’s renowned PC Gaming Hardware series is available on the JPR website.

