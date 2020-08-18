Turkuvaz Media Group Invests in TSL’s Audio Monitoring and Control Solutions to Future-Proof Their Operations

Solutions Include TSL’s TallyMan Control System, FlashBoard Display as well as PAM-IP and MPA1 Audio Monitors

Istanbul, Turkey, August 18, 2020 – Turkuvaz Media Group (TMG) is Turkey’s largest private media group operating in television, radio broadcasting as well as news and printed media. When seeking to build a new media centre in Istanbul, TMG turned to TSL Products’ audio monitoring, advanced broadcast control and technical display solutions, across 10 studios and control rooms. Built with systems integrator Teratek, this project consolidates TMG’s distributed studios into one location to improve efficiency, future-proof its capabilities for 4K broadcasting and create a scalable system that is prepared for the group’s future growth.

TSL’s TallyMan advanced control system is one of the only systems available that offers an expansive protocol library by default, allowing TMG to control many different devices without the need for expansive development or additional cost. The TallyMan system is deployed in each of the 10 studios to control routing of Riedel MediorNet and Grass Valley Sirius, as well as controlling logo generator, keyer and bypass switch equipment, combining control of equipment from multiple manufacturers into a single platform. The system also manages and distributes tally across the entire TMG facility.

“Routing control helps users manage signal routes throughout a facility,” explains Gokmen Turhan from system integrator, Teratek. “TSL’s router control functionality provides the flexibility and control to build an appropriate signal path for any given operation and will prove to be a beneficial solution for Turkuvaz Media Group.”

Using Dante, MADI, AES, analogue, SDI and ST-2110 audio formats in different applications, TMG requires audio monitoring solutions that guarantee content quality and quality of service. TSL’s audio monitoring range provides support for different requirements, from multichannel audio level meter displays, audio loudness measurement and audio metadata monitoring. A key challenge for any audio solution is to create and present an operational experience that is both simple and intuitive, regardless of the method being used to carry audio throughout a broadcast facility.

TMG has also invested in TSL’s FlashBoard technical display system, as well as PAM-IP and MPA1 Solo audio monitors, which integrate with the TallyMan system to display more detailed device information. At TMG, FlashBoard is used to distribute studio planning information, on-air lighting and employee related information around the building. TMG selected TSL’s PAM-IP based on its future-proof capabilities, being used initially in baseband positions to be upgraded in the field when the transition to ST-2110 takes place. The units will monitor audio quality and loudness of on-air feeds, utilising the pre-set based monitoring feature to switch between different monitor feeds. Additionally, TSL’s MPA1 Solo audio monitors are designed for use where fast audio QC is needed. TMG will use the SDI and Dante variants across the studio control rooms to monitor audio mixer outputs and technical monitoring of the feeds.

“For studio applications, such as at TMG, requirements for operators and engineers can vary from show to show,” says Daniel Shihata, regional sales manager for Europe at TSL Products. “With the need to monitor audio from a diverse range of devices and where configurations can change regularly, broadcasters require tools that offer quick and easy-to-use controls that retain familiarity to ease production. At TSL, we remain focused on delivering a level of technical excellence that will help make our customer’s workflows more efficient for years to come.”