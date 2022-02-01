TuneIn Just Got a Lot More Relaxing with Calm Radio Partnership

Commercial-Free and Instream Advertising Enabled Content Delivery is Now Available on Both Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TuneIn, the world’s leading live-streaming audio service, and Calm Radio, a music streaming alternative that offers the best easy-listening, wellness, sleep, classical and jazz music, announced a renewed partnership that will include instream advertising along with premium commercial-free content options. TuneIn will also be embedded within the Calm Radio platform.

TuneIn is already a global leader when it comes to streaming audio news and sports content, but sometimes after hearing about a current event or hearing your team lose at the last minute, people need a way to recenter. This renewed and expanded partnership with Calm Radio will give listeners from around the world an opportunity to do just that.

Calm Radio + TuneIn at a Glance:

Access to Calm Radio’s Premium commercial-free content on TuneIn and the Calm Radio App.

TuneIn’s technology will now be powering the Calm Radio app

Full access to Calm Radio’s instream advertising-supported content on TuneIn Free and on the Calm Radio App.

Content distribution across all connected devices and platforms partnered with TuneIn, including; Alexa, Siri, Rivian and Tesla.

“This renewed and expanded partnership with Calm Radio is yet another stamp on our commitment to providing the highest quality and most diverse library of streaming audio content to our listeners, ” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “Calm Radio provides the time of listening experience people are needing more and more these days, a quiet place to collect themselves, relax, and ultimately find their calm place.”

“We have been so pleased with our relationship with TuneIn that this expansion was the obvious next step,” said Eric Harry, Founder and General Manager of Calm Radio. “By harnessing the power of the TuneIn engine to run our app, expands the reach and capabilities for Calm Radio to exactly where we need to be, the ears of all those who are looking find that moment of peace.”

TuneIn is globally accessible in 100+ countries and 200 different major platforms and devices.

To learn more about TuneIn and its Calm Radio Integration visit us at www.TuneIn.com

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices including Tesla and Alexa, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NHL, EPL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Calm Radio

Calm Radio provides its users with music for a healthier lifestyle. They are the world’s largest provider of life-enhancing music with an emphasis on focus, relaxation, mindfulness and sleep music. Calm Radio was recognized as the 2019 “Industry Star” by the Los Angeles’ based Media Excellence Awards and Best New App Upgrade by Apple in 2019.

