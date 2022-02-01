TSL to Spotlight Enhanced Power Solutions at IBC 2022

Brand Updates Power Distribution Units To Support New Workflows

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 3, 2022 – As broadcasters continue to face more complex workflows, typically pulling in feeds from around the globe, be it for news, sports, entertainment or other live programming, the need for a seamless collaborative remote environment is necessary. Streamlined maintenance and minimized energy consumption has become a priority. With this in mind, TSL highlights its new Intelligent Power Distribution Units (PDUs) at IBC 2022 (Stand 10.B41).

The new Intelligent PDU’s have increased functionality, offering enhanced levels of power monitoring and management, providing operators extra peace of mind with a more streamlined workflow. In addition, TSL’s updated PDUs help companies meet sustainability goals as the devices can act under instruction to selectively switch off power when not in use, either remotely or onsite, further supporting flexibility and energy and cost savings.

TSL’s new ethernet connected PDUs have been designed to handle up to 32 amps (A) with optional auto-failover/auto supply and lifted the entry level current from 16 to 20, as customers deploy more high-powered equipment. The new design also includes an upgrade from 12 to 14 outputs, each one capable of delivering up to 10A, enabling customers to power more units from one PDU.

With a full suite of alarms, each PDU acts as a ‘window into the rack’ warning of a wide variety of alarm situations, including under or over input voltage, over current, over temperature, under or over current for each outlet, fuse fail, power fail or power changeover. In addition, the units are equipped with an industry standard one-wire interface that will work with readily available third-party sensors. The new units also monitor and log input supply waveforms so that power issues can be investigated and rectified. When powering remotely sited equipment, these functions help the engineering team quickly and efficiently establish when a piece of connected equipment has failed, saving valuable time.

TSL will also be showing its Data Centre Infrastructure Monitoring (DCIM) solution, Insite, which utilizes industry standard SNMP to monitor both TSL PDUs, and any SNMP connected third party equipment, offering not just power, but complete system health monitoring. The DCIM solution features comprehensive monitoring, alarming and power usage metrics, presented on an intuitive dashboard. Additionally, TSL will have its full line of Power solutions on stand, from vertical to horizontal PDUs to address the range of power requirements needed for varying applications and workflows.

“We are thrilled to be back on the IBC show floor sharing our latest award-winning innovations from our Power portfolio,” says Mark Davies, Director of Products and Technology at TSL. “Power is one of the most exciting investments we have made at TSL and these latest upgrades are based on a massive R&D effort that is nearly two years in the making. We listened to our customers to understand their ongoing challenges and delivered a solution that provides them with more control over their system infrastructure, from multiple racks in large data centres to single racks in remote locations. Those who have already implemented our updated PDUs are seeing great results and improvements to their workflows.”