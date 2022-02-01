TSL to Focus on Audio, Control and Power at NAB New York 2022

Company Will Demonstrate Latest Workflow Solutions Throughout the Show

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 18, 2022 – As broadcast production needs become more complex, TSL casts a spotlight on the company’s latest updates to its Audio, Control and Power solutions at NAB New York 2022 (Booth 1538). These offerings are designed to seamlessly interlink to facilitate intelligent, controllable, adaptable and efficient workflows, and ensure quality of service throughout the media delivery chain. The company will also host on-site demos at its booth throughout the show, to display the advanced capabilities of its latest solutions.

TSL’s SAM-Q range of audio monitors allow users to tailor operations to different environments, as it can manage simple monitoring or mixing of audio sources through to measuring loudness for up to eight probes for traditional broadcasting and non-linear services. Supporting several operational modes, which can be dynamically enabled and disabled as required, SAM-Q is equally at home in operational positions in studio facilities, OB trucks, master control applications and playout facilities. A dedicated configuration editor, SAM-Q-EDIT, allows users to easily create and manage SAM-Q configurations across multiple units within a facility.

TSL is also featuring its MPA1 range, offering quick and simple operation for 3G/HD/SD-SDI, Dante, MADI, AES3 and analogue audio interfaces. Each model is offered in both SOLO and MIX variants. Whilst MPA1-SOLO products provide the simplest of audio monitoring solutions, MPA1-MIX products allow users to define their own monitor mix by allowing multiple audio sources to be mixed together using a dedicated hardware encoder per source. All MPA1 monitors feature SNMP connectivity, which allows engineers to set pre-sets and operators to recall MPA1 states as part of a system salvo, thereby minimising risk and complexity.

On the Control side, TSL will feature X-Connect, an easy-to-use and cost-efficient IP routing software and hardware solution, which includes a control layer, a user interface and also a control processor. Making IP routing more accessible to the industry as it transitions to an IP workflow. As a control layer, X-Connect ensures all the individual pieces of a broadcaster’s audio and video kit can easily be found, launched and managed across a network that is utilizing IP media routing. The simple-to-use software can be added into any existing infrastructure as it utilizes NMOS and is vendor agnostic, making it compatible with virtually all media devices. This new solution makes ST2110 routing more accessible, as it allows customers to transition to a hybrid IP environment using its existing equipment. The latest IP routing control system marries TSL’s virtual control processor, the GTP-V1, which creates a virtual router and enables it to be connected to a control layer, such as TSL’s TallyMan. It can then be managed by the user through TSL’s renowned Virtual Panels and a range of hardware control panels, for a simplified, easy-to-use solution for IP media routing.

TSL is also highlighting it’s TM-1 Tally,a compact, low-cost, high-end tally solution. Based on the industry-standard TSL Tallyman system, TM1-Tally offers the same full featured tally capabilities, but with a limited number of connections to external devices. This unit is ideal for a standard studio with several cameras that may have only one mixer and router as well as TSL Products UMD displays and/or multi-viewers. Customers can easily create simple to complex tally systems to suit any OB truck or facility environment. It can be connected to router control systems to provide a more compressive tally system that is manufacturer agnostic.

Answering the important need for streamlined maintenance, remote management and minimized energy consumption, TSL’s PMiD and PMiD-CO intelligent Power Distribution Units (PDUs) offer enhanced functionality compared to the previous generation. Both units share a common architecture with the ‘-CO’ unit adding a second power inlet with internal changeover, to provide resilient power for devices that need it, while maintaining the compact single rack unit (1RU) form-factor that broadcasters expect. Both units can be supplied in 20A or 32A form, with individually fused 14-way IEC C13 outlets. The enhanced alarming, control and management offered by the new units gives customers the ability to achieve advanced levels of operating efficiencies and energy savings through the remote management of their facilities.

TSL’s re-designed range of basic rack power units will also be on display. The power units have all soldered joints (not crimped) with bus bar construction meaning years of reliable service. All units feature 14 outputs with thermal resettable over-current protection of either 20A or 32A to guard against the accidental overloading of the units. Some standout features of the basic PDUs include, a single input power source, LED indicators per outlet, 10A Slow Blow fuses per outlet, a robust cable tie bar for secure cable mounting, and more. TSL’s latest PDUs and basic rack power units re are in stock and shipping now.

“We are excited to be back on the show floor at NAB NY to showcase our latest developments to those in attendance,” says Ian Godfrey, President of TSL Inc. and Head of Control Systems. “At TSL, we are continually looking at ways to streamline and enhance our customers workflow by providing the solutions they need to evolve and enhance their broadcast operations.”