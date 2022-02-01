TSL to Focus on Audio, Control and Power at NAB 2022

Company Will Debut New, Updated Products Designed for Modern Workflows

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 21, 2022 – As broadcast production needs become more complex, TSL casts a spotlight on the company’s latest releases of its Audio, Control and Power solutions at NAB 2022 (Booth C5420). These new offerings are designed to seamlessly interlink to facilitate intelligent, controllable, adaptable and efficient workflows, and maintain and assure quality of service throughout the media delivery chain. The company is also highlighting its Los Angeles-based headquarters as the brand ramps up efforts to support existing and new customers throughout the Americas.

“Since the last NAB show, we have continued to integrate our operations and product lines between DNF and TSL,” says Rob Adams, Director of Sales, TSL. “Our U.S. office is fully operational, and our product solutions are succeeding in a wide array of projects of all sizes and workflows throughout North, Central and South Americas. Getting back onto the show floor at NAB is a great opportunity for us to re-engage with customers, prospects and channel partners to highlight the expertise and exceptional level of product- and engineering-support from our U.S. office.”

TSL’s new SAM-Q-NET audio monitor introduces TSL’s SAM-Q advanced audio monitoring capabilities to an IP networked world, with native support for ST 2110-30, ST 2022-7 and multiple control options including NMOS. One of the benefits of SAM-Q-NET is that the onboard redundant 1G Ethernet connectivity vastly reduces the cost of deployment for audio specific installations. The SAM-Q range of audio monitors allow users to tailor operations to different environments. Supporting several operational modes, which can be dynamically enabled and disabled as required, SAM-Q is equally at home in operational positions in studio facilities, OB trucks, master control applications and playout facilities.

To spotlight how TSL’s advanced audio monitors and control products support IP network needs, TSL will participate in the NAB 2022 IP Showcase, located at Booth W3925. The showcase is designed to address market requirements as media operations move toward all-IP connectivity and content delivery to multiscreen platforms.

On the Control side, TSL introduces TM1-Tally, a compact, low-cost, high-end tally solution. Based on the industry standard TSL TallyMan system, TM1-Tally offers the same fully featured tally capabilities only with a limited number of connections to external devices. Customers can easily create simple to complex tally systems to suit any OB truck or facility environment. It can be connected to router control systems to provide a more compressive tally system that is agnostic to manufacturers’ equipment.

Also, on display at the TSL booth will be the company’s recently updated TallyMan Advanced Broadcast Control System that features the new Redundancy Package. This new feature adds protection from unforeseen events with auto-failover during operation and manual failover for system maintenance. The latest software also introduces users to virtual re-entries, allowing the customer to extend the investment of their routers.

TSL continues to extend its Control solutions to support the needs of various workflows in any environment, with its range of Universal Control Panels. Designed to work independently, the panels are adaptable, powerful, easy to set up and maintain, and come in several shapes and sizes to suit any installation, from a compact IP Control Buddy to TSL’s 30 key Shotbox.

The panels support standards such as SNMP, or commands can be programmed directly into support message strings. Each button shows status information or custom text and is able to trigger events. For example, an event can be a single device parameter or a salvo of commands such as: dim the lights, close the blinds, turn on the projector and switch the audio, all from a single button press.

Answering the increasingly important need for streamlined maintenance, remote management and minimized energy consumption, and building on its 15 years of experience delivering intelligent power products, TSL’s new PMiD and PMiD-CO intelligent Power Distribution Units (PDUs) offer enhanced functionality compared to the previous generation. Both units share a common architecture, with the ‘-CO’ unit adding a second power inlet with internal changeover, to provide resilient power for devices that need it, while maintaining the compact single rack unit (1RU) form-factor that broadcasters expect. Both units can be supplied in 20A or 32A form, with individually fused 14-way IEC C13 outlets.

The enhanced alarming, control and management offered by the new units offer customers the ability to achieve advanced levels of operating efficiencies and energy savings through the remote management of their facilities.