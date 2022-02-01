TSL to Debut X-Connect IP Routing Control System at IBC 2022

Brand’s Latest Solution Provides Simplified, Cost-Effective IP Media Control

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 – As using COTS equipment to route IP media continues to gain momentum as the standard in the broadcast market, content owners at all levels are eager to adopt such systems to keep up with broadcast demands. As such, TSL launches X-Connect, an easy-to-use and cost-efficient IP routing software and hardware solution, at IBC 2022 (Stand 10.B41). X-Connect includes a control layer, a user interface and also a control processor to make IP routing more accessible to the industry as it transitions to an IP workflow. To showcase the technology, TSL will have the new X-Connect set-up with hardware devices from several leading industry manufacturers at its stand throughout the show.

X-Connect is a control layer that ensures all the individual pieces of a broadcaster’s audio and video kit can easily be found, launched and managed across a network that is utilizing IP media routing. The simple-to-use software can be added into any existing infrastructure as it utilizes NMOS and is vendor agnostic, making it compatible with virtually all media devices.

X-Connect marries TSL’s virtual control processor, the GTP-V1, which creates a virtual router and enables it to be connected to a control layer, such as TSL’s TallyMan. It can then be managed by the user through TSL’s renowned Virtual Panels or a range of hardware control panels, for a simplified, easy-to-use solution for IP media routing.

From an operator and engineering point of view, X-Connect resembles the workflow of the more common baseband router, but instead it uses IP technology. This provides a great benefit to those that have not yet been fully trained using IP routing or are in the early stages of deploying a fully IP-workflow.

“As the transition to IP gains pace, it is important that customers at all levels, including small to large broadcasters, have the options to choose open, cost-effective solutions that allow them to leverage the benefits of IP and COTS equipment without having to commit to the costs associated with a full infrastructure overhaul,” says Tom Pollard, Control Product Manager, TSL. “X-Connect also allows a broadcaster to scale the system, when ready, providing a quality solution for now and into the future.”

With the ability to add X-Connect to its pre-existing hardware media devices, it is vendor agnostic, NMOS and cost-effective. Customers both in broadcast and beyond, including a multitude of AV applications such as corporate, HoW and sports environments can benefit from improved communication and faster content distribution among its infrastructure.

TSL’s X-Connect IP Routing solution is scheduled to be available by the end of the year.