TSL Showcases Range of Audio Solutions at IBC 2022

Full Suite of Audio Products, Including MPA1, SAM-Q and PAM-IP, Will Be on Display

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 23, 2022 – Responding to broadcasters’ requirements for cost-effective, networked audio monitoring, TSL will showcase its complete portfolio of Audio solutions at IBC 2022 (Stand 10.B41). Ranging from its MPA1 line to its SAM-Q and PAM offerings, TSL provides its customers with audio monitoring options that will fit varying workflows and budgets.

TSL’s SAM-Q-NET audio monitor is the company’s latest audio product release and introduces TSL’s SAM-Q advanced audio monitoring capabilities to an IP networked world, with native support for ST 2110-30, ST 2022-7 and multiple control options including NMOS. One of the benefits of SAM-Q-NET is that the on board redundant 1G Ethernet connectivity vastly reduces the cost of deployment for audio specific installations. The SAM-Q range of audio monitors allow users to tailor operations to different environments. Supporting several operational modes, which can be dynamically enabled and disabled as required, SAM-Q is equally at home in operational positions in studio facilities, OB trucks, master control applications and playout facilities.

Since control is a key consideration when it comes to broadcast IP installations, TSL made sure to equip SAM-Q-NETwith both in-band and out-of-band control options, including NMOS support and a TSL RESTful API, with more planned for the future. By maximising the number of control systems that the unit can be integrated with, TSL is providing users choice and flexibility when it comes to planning their installation, allowing them to choose the right equipment for the task in hand.

“TSL can provide an audio monitoring solution to fit within any environment and to suit anyone; from operator to engineer,” says Berny Carpenter, Audio Product Manager at TSL. “We look forward to showcasing the complete TSL Audio offering at IBC, including the simple to use MPA1 range, the SAM-Q line with our new SAM-Q-NET and the top-of-the-line PAM-IPs.”

The MPA1 range offers quick and simple operation for 3G/HD/SD-SDI, Dante, MADI, AES3 and analogue audio interfaces, and each model is offered in both SOLO and MIX variants. Whilst MPA1-SOLO products provide the simplest of audio monitoring solutions, MPA1-MIX products allow users to define their own monitor mix by allowing multiple audio sources to be mixed together using a dedicated hardware encoder per source. All MPA1 monitors feature SNMP connectivity, which allows engineers to set pre-sets and operators to recall MPA1 states as part of a system salvo, thereby minimising risk and complexity.

The range also offers a built-in web server, offering operators the ability to manage channel names and system parameters remotely over an IP network, view audio levels, signal status and format via a user-friendly web GUI. All MPA1 monitors share the same 1RU form factor at only 100mm deep, with a built-in power supply and are ideally suited for where space and weight is a premium, such as OB Trucks, Flyaways, SNG and ENG Trucks.

TSL will also showcase its PAM-IP range at IBC. With the growing adoption of IP infrastructures, customers can monitor ST 2110, ST 2022-6 and Dante AoIP, alongside SDI, AES3 and analogue sources, all from a single unit. For customers working with traditional infrastructures, the PAM MK2 audio monitors provide the same interface and operational experience as the PAM-IP, including comprehensive loudness monitoring and Dolby decoding capability.