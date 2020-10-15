TSL Products Supports Virtualization and Remote Production

Latest Product Developments are in Direct Response to Broadcaster’s Heightened Demand for Remote Production Solutions

Marlow, UK, October 14, 2020 – Virtualisation is now at the forefront of broadcast workflows as a result of COVID-19 and the shift in how many stations across the globe are now operating throughout the industry. Today more than ever, broadcast operators require remote production solutions that allow for the virtualisation of key tasks while keeping staff safe. To support customers in their remote production workflows, TSL Products continues to drive development and integration between its flagship Flex Control Network and TallyMan advanced broadcast control system to offer powerful solutions for production, news, automation and playout.

“Following the acquisition of DNF one year ago, we’ve been heavily investing in both the Flex and TallyMan platforms,” says Mark Davies, Director of Products and Technology at TSL Products. “With many TSL customers working remotely, rather than in-studio, we recently added a feature called Web Keys to the Flex system for some of our USP control panels, which allows users to control major hub and spoke installations across the United States from home. This was something we did not have on our roadmap and have put in place in reaction to the needs of our customers amidst the pandemic.”

Additionally, the company’s GTP-V1 virtualised control processor and InSite infrastructure management solution are ideal for remote production. TSL’s GTP-V1 provides broadcasters with greater flexibility and increased rack density for more advanced installations, ease of management and enhanced life cycle. The GTP-V1 allows TSL’s control systems to be hosted as on-premise, off-premise or in-cloud control solutions, working as a virtual machine on existing hardware. The GTP-V1 can run on most cloud solutions and its virtual set up allows customers to keep resources where the talent is. The GTP-V1 offers decreased power consumption and heat generation (a 46% reduction), to meet the ever-growing need for efficiency savings of both power and cooling. This also aids to the greater effects of energy consumption for a reduced carbon footprint.

TSL’s InSite is a highly flexible, virtualised and configurable infrastructure management solution, allowing operators to monitor all aspects of a facility network from a centralised point. With real-time, web-based dashboard alarming via e-mail or SMS, and detailed reporting, InSite connects to IP-based devices to communicate the status, control and alarm parameters available over SNMP or Modbus. Infinitely customizable, InSite allows users to identify and isolate issues quickly and solve problems remotely. InSite provides seamless integration with TSL’s power distribution units (PDUs) and can also be used in parallel with TSL’s TallyMan, or any third-party control platform, for further integration with detailed broadcast signal flow analysis.

“The benefits of virtualisation are endless, and we are just seeing the beginning of remote production product developments,” adds Davies. “The full utilization of servers saves capital expenditures, power and heat, simplifies maintenance, enhances operator workflows and much more. We are excited and prepared to support the broadcast community as they continue to evolve in their virtualized productions.”