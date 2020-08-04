TSL Products Launches Worldwide Virtual Training Program



TSL’s Support Engineers Launch Interactive Online Training for the TallyMan Control System

Marlow, UK, August 4, 2020 – Following the success of its 2019 world tour, TSL Products is now offering a virtual training program for its TallyMan Advanced Broadcast Control System to customers around the globe. TSL’s TallyMan brings complex systems under a single point of control and minimizes operational complexity, allowing staff to deliver high-quality outputs with minimal risk of error. This virtual training course aims to ensure that users are armed with the knowledge to unlock the full capabilities of the control system. TSL Products is also offering more targeted, broken-down sessions aimed towards key customers, including systems integrators.

With increasing demands in remote control, broadcasters are more reliant than ever on tools that allow them to remain focused on creating great content during these difficult times. The sessions are led by TSL Customer Support Engineer Ben Bate, who recently commissioned a control layer as part of a technical upgrade at Scottish TV (STV), Scotland’s most popular peak-time station. This virtual and interactive course allows participants to configure their TallyMan system independently via a remote team-viewer session.

“Customers sit at the heart of everything that TSL does; by empowering operators and engineers and giving them complete control of the system, their job becomes much easier,” says Bate. “We’re excited to take advantage of our new remote training environment, complete with devices and emulators from major broadcast manufacturers including Grass Valley, Sony and Riedel. This will allow users to build and test real systems and gain confidence in their ability to deploy TallyMan to meet today’s challenges.”

The first lesson of the program is an introduction to TallyMan and device interfaces including routing control. Routing control and monitoring is a core function of the system and enables users to access their entire signal flow infrastructure from standard common interfaces and control surfaces. This allows seamless control of an interconnected mixture of routing systems from different manufacturers. In this first lesson, users will learn how to connect and debug interfaces to real devices and configure user interfaces to interact with them.

In lesson two, attendees will be guided through a deep dive of the TallyMan Virtual Panel (TMVP) and device control. Attendees will learn how to design user-friendly virtual panel interface and control devices such as robotic cameras, allowing operators to access systems across a facility from a simple and focused control surface. Program attendees will also be guided through configuring physical TallyMan Control Panels (TMCP).

During the program’s third lesson, customers will implement tally management and configuration of multi-viewers and UMDs. This includes instruction on emergency change over systems and building a completely functional tally system connected to router and switcher emulators.

Lastly, lesson four will focus on higher level functions including signal grouping and automated routing. Participants will also be supplied with an exercise sheet that provides directions for configuring many of these elements and more, ensuring that customers have access to all of the tools they need in order to get the most out of their system.

“We were honored to be one of the first customers to embark on this virtual journey with TSL Products,” says Ramez Abdulsalam, broadcast systems engineer at First Gulf Company. “It’s awesome to work with a company that is so dedicated to its customer base and strives to ensure we are optimizing our systems’ capabilities. TSL really went the extra mile to adapt to the current situation we all face and managed to continue offering its TallyMan training program remotely. The eight-hour training course with four two-hour sessions was extremely informative and has helped us to confidently gain control of our advanced broadcast systems at First Gulf Company.”

For more information on upcoming virtual training sessions, please click here.