TSL Products Appoints Tom Dickinson as President of U.S. Division

Appointment Strengthens Ongoing Integration of its U.S. and UK Operations

Northridge, CA, June 23, 2020 – TSL Products announces the appointment of Tom Dickinson as president of the company’s U.S.-based operations, TSL Products Inc. With 39 years of experience holding leadership positions in sales, operations and engineering at Bexel, one of TSL’s main partners, Dickinson has extensive knowledge in the field of broadcast systems integration.

In addition to managing and developing TSL’s U.S.-based development, sales and support, Dickinson will act as a senior member of the company’s management team, working across Northridge, CA and Marlow, UK. In this role, Dickinson will play an important part in the definition and delivery of the strategy of TSL Products.

“I have always been a champion for TSL Products,” says Dickinson. “Over the years, I have worked directly with TSL’s Director of Sales Greg Siers and Regional Sales Manager Fred Scott, and they have always been great to work with. The Northridge facility now supports TSL Product’s growing portfolio, and I am excited to be a part of its expansion. I look forward to further opening doors for all of TSL’s product offerings to customers based in North America and Canada.”

Since TSL’s acquisition of DNF Controls in April 2019, the integration strategy has been led mainly from the UK. In a time of major change for the broadcast industry, both technically and commercially, TSL has achieved significant growth thanks to the opportunity to bring new products and technologies to both TSL and DNF’s customer base. With the combined sales from TSL Products and DNF Controls accounting for over 50 percent of TSL’s revenue, the need for a local and ‘always present’ leader in Northridge became even more apparent.

“A year since our acquisition of DNF Controls, the Northridge office is now the North American headquarters for TSL Products,” says Chris Exelby, managing director of TSL Products. “With DNF’s Founder Dan Fogel stepping back into a part-time consulting role for U.S. customers, Dickinson is an excellent fit to lead the Northridge-based operations. A well-known and highly respected member of the broadcast industry, Dickinson’s easy manner and affable style has allowed him to forge strong relationships with customers across the region. TSL Products is in an increasingly strong position and we are thrilled to have him aboard.”

The company’s ongoing growth reflects the strong relationship between the Marlow and Northridge operations, and their respective customer bases. The company has adjusted its development roadmap to enable it to be able to meet the needs for new solutions to support customers’ remote workflows and the rapidly evolving needs of the market.