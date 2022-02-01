TSL Names Matthew Quade CEO

Chris Exelby to Serve as Executive Chairman on Board of Directors

MARLOW, UNITED KINGDOM, AUGUST 30, 2022 – TSL announces Matthew Quade has been named CEO of the company. Chris Exelby, who was named Managing Director in 2007, will remain on the company’s Board of Directors as Executive Chairman and will continue to work with TSL in a senior advisory role.

Quade steps into his new position after working with TSL on a project basis for over six years, including leading implementation of the company’s M&A strategy. More recently, he held the role of COO and is already a well-respected and valued member of the TSL team. Over the last six months, the TSL Board and Quade have been working on the transition into the new role, and he will focus on continuing the brand’s tradition of developing innovative broadcast solutions across its three market sectors of Audio, Control and Power as well as exploring new areas for further growth and development.

“With getting to know the TSL team and the broadcast industry over the last few years, the opportunity to lead the business through its next ambitious phase of growth and technology development was a hugely attractive proposition,” says Quade. “With TSL remaining profitable throughout COVID, already bouncing back to pre-COVID levels of revenue and knowing the ambitious plans for growth that are already well underway, I am delighted to have been offered this opportunity. I look forward to working with Chris and the rest of the team to lead TSL into this next exciting new chapter.”

Quade joins TSL with 15 years of leadership experience from a variety of industries and holds professional qualifications in accounting, law, business management and Lean Six Sigma. He is also a Certified Turnaround Professional having developed a particular focus on transformation and business improvement for high growth businesses. Having built and run his own successful business, Matthew has held COO and CRO positions in a variety of service-based and manufacturing businesses and brings a wealth of global experience to strengthen the TSL leadership team.

“After spending several years alongside a great team at TSL, building the business and creating the exceptional products the brand is known for, I’m pleased to hand over the day-to-day management to Matthew,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director at TSL Products. “He has played an integral role in the business planning and goals at TSL for many years and I am confident his leadership will support the company’s growth. I look forward to continuing my involvement in TSL and its future success.”