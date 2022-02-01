TSL Focuses on Audio, Control and Power at CABSAT 2022

Company Features New, Updated Products Designed for Modern Workflows

DUBAI, MAY 18, 2022 ꟷ TSL is presenting new solutions and updates across its three product categories, Audio, Control and Power, at CABSAT 2022 (Booth E6-13). These new offerings are designed to seamlessly interlink to facilitate intelligent, controllable, adaptable and efficient workflows, and maintain and assure quality of service throughout the media delivery chain.

“Our product solutions are succeeding in a wide array of projects of all sizes and workflows throughout the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia, and we are excited to be re-engaging with customers, prospects and channel partners in the region at CABSAT,” says Swarup Mukherjee, Regional Sales Director, MENA/India/SE Asia, TSL. “Being back on the show floor at CABSAT is a great opportunity for us to highlight TSL’s expertise and exceptional level of product- and engineering-support.”

TSL is demoing SAM-Q-EDIT, an offline editing tool that allows system designers and engineers to build configurations, apply modes, map sources and loudness probes, enter source names and control front panel interface settings while on the move. It streamlines operations as configurations are ready to load upon arrival at an event, reducing set up time and removing the need to build configurations through the front panel menus.

The company is also showcasing its new SAM-Q-NET audio monitor that introduces TSL’s SAM-Q advanced audio monitoring capabilities to an IP networked world, with native support for ST 2110-30, ST 2022-7 and multiple control options including NMOS. One of the benefits of SAM-Q-NET is that the onboard redundant 1G Ethernet connectivity vastly reduces the cost of deployment for audio specific installations. The SAM-Q range of audio monitors allow users to tailor operations to different environments. Supporting several operational modes, which can be dynamically enabled and disabled as required, SAM-Q is equally at home in operational positions in studio facilities, OB trucks, master control applications and playout facilities. TSL also have a wide range of its audio units on show including the PAM1-IP, MPA1-MIX-DANTE and the MPA1-SOLO-SDI models.

TSL’s TallyMan Virtual Panels (TMVP) is also at CABSAT. The TMVP is a fully customisable software-based user interface that brings routing and device control to users in an intuitive user interface, enhancing operational workflow to bring flexibility to outside broadcast and transmission facilities, regardless of location. Virtual panels can replicate full studio controls, camera controls, routing panels, signal flows, pre-sets and source names, all confi­gured by the user with minimal training.

TSL continues to extend its Control solutions to support the needs of various workflows in any environment, with its range of Universal Control Panels. Designed to work independently, the panels are adaptable, powerful, easy to set up and maintain, and come in several shapes and sizes to suit any installation, from a compact IP Control Buddy to TSL’s 30 key Shotbox. The panels support standards such as SNMP, or commands can be programmed directly into support message strings. Each button shows status information or custom text and is able to trigger events.

Answering the increasingly important need for streamlined maintenance, remote management and minimized energy consumption, and building on its 15 years of experience delivering intelligent power products, TSL’s new PMiD and PMiD-CO intelligent Power Distribution Units (PDUs) offer enhanced functionality compared to the previous generation. Both units share a common architecture, with the ‘-CO’ unit adding a second power inlet with internal changeover, to provide resilient power for devices that need it, while maintaining the compact single rack unit (1RU) form-factor that broadcasters expect. Both units can be supplied in 20A or 32A form, with individually fused 14-way IEC C13 outlets. The enhanced alarming, control and management offered by the new units offer customers the ability to achieve advanced levels of operating efficiencies and energy savings as well as, flexibility through the remote management of their facilities.

The company also has its Basic Rack Power Units (RPU) for those that are interested in an entry level power solution and is demonstrating the InSite remote management system. This DCIM application is designed to provide facilities with monitoring, reporting and alarming on the performance of deployed devices, power consumption and environmental information.

In addition to its own booth space, TSL hosted a case study presentation with its customer 7 Production on May 18 at 3pm at the Digital Hub. 7 Production Director of Engineering Tony Jabbour spoke on how TSL’s Control solutions have played an important role in its workflow. Also, TSL’s Power products can be found at the Argosy stand (E6-10).