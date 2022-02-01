TSL Features Enhanced Universal Control Solutions at IBC 2022

Brand to showcase independent Universal Control Panels that support a range of environments, from simple to complex.

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 9, 2022 – To support a range of broadcast control applications and workflows, TSL will showcase its full suite of Universal Control Panels at IBC 2022 (Stand 10.B41). TSL’s standalone, independent Universal Control Panels can be tailored to the user and/or the unique application. With several form factors available, from simply controlling a single device to more complex operations, each works independently and has extended features to suit a range of applications and environments.

As a compact control system, the panels are able to support standards such as SNMP, as well as the ability to have commands programmed directly into TCP/Serial message strings. Each button can show status information or custom text and is able to trigger events. An event can be a single device parameter or a salvo of commands; dim the lights, close the blinds, turn on the projector and switch the audio, all from a single button press. Further, UCP’s can be used in conjunction with the rest of the TSL Control portfolio, making them an essential part of a full control solution.

“TSL is proud to expand its control offerings to include this versatile line-up of Universal Control Panels,” says Mark Davies, Director of Products and Technology at TSL. “The broadcasting landscape has changed and will no doubt continue to do so. With worldwide live streaming more in demand and broadcasters choosing to utilize more remote work teams to help keep costs down, our range of Universal Control Panels offers users the versatility needed to fit their needs, be it the size of environment, their budget or both.”

The control panels are adaptable, powerful, easy to setup and maintain and come in a number of shapes and sizes to suit any installation, from the compact TSL IP Control Buddy to the 30 key Shotbox. Each panel includes ethernet, serial and GPIO connectivity and user configuration is easily performed via the dedicated web interface.