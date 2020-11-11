TSL Brings its IP Expertise to the MPA1 Audio Monitoring Range

MPA1-SOLO-IP Provides Broadcasters With Entry-Level Confidence Monitoring for Redundant SDI and IP Networks

Marlow, UK, November 10, 2020 – As the latest addition to TSL Products’ range of entry-level MPA1 audio monitors, the new MPA1-SOLO-IP helps to make the transition to IP seamless, providing peace of mind and ease of use in even the most demanding environments at a competitive price. The MPA1-SOLO-IP offers the same features as TSL’s best-selling MPA1-SOLO-SDI, with ‘scroll to hear’ functions that allow operators to quickly monitor 16 audio channels, as well as the ability to view video sources but with the added benefit of monitoring across redundant SDI and IP networks for future-proofed confidence without compromise.

As productions grow more complex and the transition to IP expands beyond greenfield sites, facilities often require audio monitoring across multiple feeds and infrastructures. Benefitting from TSL’s world-renowned IP expertise, the new MPA1-SOLO-IP can host 2 Embrionix SFP modules for IP connectivity for cost-effective redundant ST-2022-6 and ST-2110 audio and video monitoring. Borrowing design concepts from its MPA1-SOLO-SDI, TSL’s MPA1-SOLO-IP also supports SDI, AES and analogue audio source monitoring via BNC or fiber via SFP+ port connection, whilst retaining the depth of 100mm for a compact and lightweight deployment, which is found on all MPA1 audio monitors.

With the smallest form factor on the market for a rack-mounted IP-based audio monitor, the MPA1 range has been designed to meet the demands of even the most compact and space limited environments where fast audio QC is needed. TSL’s MPA1 units are commonly used across studio control rooms and within OB trucks and fly packs to monitor audio mixer outputs and technical monitoring of the feeds.

“With TSL’s expertise in IP-based solutions, we strived to design a compact audio monitor that aid broacasters in their transition towards IP,” says Stephen Brownsill, audio product manager at TSL Products. “In fast-paced production environments, it is essential that broadcasters have reliable, flexible tools that fit seamlessly into their operations, while offering ease of use and familiarity as personnel shift and move between productions. Whether monitoring redundant SDI infrastructures or redundant IP networks, the MPA1-SOLO-IP provides confi­dence monitoring without compromise.”

As with all MPA1 monitors, the MPA1-SOLO-IP features SNMP connectivity with additional integration to control systems via Ember+ and NMOS. This allows engineers to set pre-sets and operators to recall MPA1 states as part of a system salvo, thereby minimizing risk and complexity. The range also offers a built-in web server, offering operators the ability to manage channel names and system parameters remotely over an Ethernet network, view audio levels, and signal status and format via a user-friendly web GUI (graphics user interface).