TripleLift and Zype Partner to Bring In-Show Programmatic Advertising Solution to Connected TV

New integrated ad experiences yield higher brand awareness, more engagement and fewer disruptions for viewers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreBacklight—Zype, the leading video API and infrastructure platform, and TripleLift, the advertising technology company reinventing ad placements, today announced an integration that allows joint customers to leverage In-Show advertising within playout streams on connected TV (CTV) platforms.





Customers using Zype’s Playout 2.0 to curate and deliver digital linear programming for OTT platforms can now leverage TripleLift’s In-Show solutions to provide unique, non-disruptive, integrated ad experiences within the CTV environment. With these new advertising capabilities, Playout 2.0 users can create dynamic monetization opportunities for brands. These innovative ad placements allow content owners to reduce the number of ad breaks without decreasing revenue per stream, while also ensuring a brand-safe environment for advertisers alongside contextually relevant content.

TripleLift’s In-Show solutions dynamically and seamlessly insert brand assets directly into television programs during the post-production process and can take place days, months or even years after show filming is complete. Using machine learning, TripleLift determines where to insert a branded asset within the content, based on context and audience profile resulting in a better experience for advertisers and viewers, with a 12x increase in brand awareness and a 3.6x increase in audience engagement.

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, recently announced that it is using both Zype and TripleLift’s technology to support overlay ads for brand-building and contextual targeting against expertly curated music video programming on connected TVs.

“At Zype, we’re always looking to work with innovative advertising technology partners that can offer our customers greater opportunities for monetization and an improved streaming experience for the end-user,” said Matt Moore, senior vice president of Product at Zype. “TripleLift’s technology provides just that, with a focus on greater ad engagement and a better viewer experience, which presents an incredible alignment with our vision.”

TripleLift’s In-Show solutions allow Zype customers using Playout 2.0 to:

Leverage a unique post-production solution for product placement. Identify contextual moments and surface areas to superimpose a brand’s message or product into a show’s content with no disruption to the storytelling.

Identify contextual moments and surface areas to superimpose a brand’s message or product into a show’s content with no disruption to the storytelling. Create a break in the action by showcasing impactful ad creative. Capture audience attention at optimal moments with a bespoke :06s ad format that scales back video content during natural, narrative breaks.

Capture audience attention at optimal moments with a bespoke :06s ad format that scales back video content during natural, narrative breaks. Reinforce brand messaging without interruption. Enhance the traditional lower-third with a non-disruptive integrated ad experience that is contextually relevant for the brand.

“Streaming TV has changed what viewers expect of their television experience. We know that viewers want a television experience that is more integrated and less interruptive and OTT content publishers need better ways to help brands reach their audiences,” said Michael Shields, general manager, connected TV, TripleLift. “Together with Zype, we’re making it possible for content publishers of all sizes to create and fulfill ad inventory in their linear playout channels through innovative, non-disruptive ad placements that meets viewer expectations and drives better outcomes for advertisers.”

For more on this new integration, please visit www.zype.com.

About Zype

Zype provides infrastructure for digital video, with a cloud-based platform to manage and distribute enterprise-grade video across web, mobile, TV, and social media. Offering both developer-friendly tools such as customizable APIs as well as turnkey solutions for automated app publishing and playout, Zype’s SaaS enables video creators, publishers, or distributors to quickly build, launch and manage superior video products at scale. With a wide ecosystem of video connectors and technology partners and an award-winning support team, Zype’s customers confidently increase reach, engagement and monetization by delivering premium entertainment experiences. Founded in 2014 and acquired by Backlight™ in 2021, Zype is a privately held company with more than 300 customers worldwide. www.zype.com.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the advertising technology company reinventing ad placement at the intersection of creative, media and data. Our marketplace serves the world’s leading brands, publishers, streaming companies and demand-side platforms, executing over 1 trillion ad transactions every month. Customers choose us because of our addressable offerings from native to online video to connected television, innovations that insert brands into content in real-time, and supportive experts dedicated to maximizing partner performance. Part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, TripleLift has appeared on both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for five consecutive years, has been named to Business Insider’s list of Hottest Ad Tech Companies for three straight years and was awarded Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology by AdExchanger in 2021. Find out how TripleLift is shaping the future of advertising at triplelift.com.

About Vevo

Vevo is the world’s leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today’s ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world – when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, Google TV, Android TV, Cox, ViX and Vewd.

Contacts

Hotwire for Backlight

Andre Krepow



[email protected]