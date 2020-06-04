TriMas Aerospace’s RSA Named Outstanding Supplier by Northrop Grumman

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that TriMas Aerospace’s RSA Engineered Products (RSA) has been selected by Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) as an Outstanding Supplier supporting the OmegA rocket, which will launch national security missions for the recently formed U.S. Space Force.

RSA, acquired by TriMas in February 2020, is providing critical ducting components used in the propulsion system of the OmegA rocket. RSA worked closely with Northrop Grumman to develop these components to meet an extremely tight timeline to support a spring 2021 first launch date.

“On behalf of the wider TriMas Aerospace team, we thank Northrop Grumman for recognizing our commitment to them through this supplier award,” said John Schaefer, President of TriMas Aerospace. “We are pleased to expand our strategic partnership with Northrop Grumman through collaboration on this exciting program.”

In addition to a robust supply chain with partners like RSA, Northrop Grumman has leveraged flight proven technologies and extensive experience launching critical payloads in the development of the OmegA launch system. The rocket was designed to accommodate national security payloads while also serving the civil and commercial markets.

“RSA is excited to have the opportunity to supply critical components used in the propulsion system of the OmegA rocket,” said Ray Scarcello, President of RSA Engineered Products. “RSA has a long history of suppling various products into the space market, and we look forward to supporting Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Space Force on this important program.”

TriMas Aerospace designs, engineers and manufactures engineered fasteners, solid rivets, temporary fasteners and standard fasteners, and complex engineered components and subassemblies, for the global commercial and military aerospace industry under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, Martinic Engineering and RSA Engineered Products brands. RSA is a leading designer and manufacturer of aircraft ducting, high temperature seal connectors, flexible joints and complex assemblies for commercial and defense applications.

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial end markets, with approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the end markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

