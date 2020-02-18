TriMas Aerospace Awarded New Fastener Contracts by Airbus

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that TriMas Aerospace has been awarded multi-year contracts with Airbus of Toulouse, France. TriMas Aerospace’s Monogram Aerospace Fasteners and Allfast Fastening Systems operations were both awarded new supply contracts by Airbus, expanding the company’s engineered fastener sales activity in Europe.

“We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with Airbus through the addition of newly qualified fastener products,” said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. “On behalf of the TriMas Aerospace team, we thank Airbus for recognizing our commitment to them through this new business award.”

TriMas Aerospace designs, engineers and manufactures engineered fasteners, solid rivets, temporary fasteners and standard fasteners for the global commercial and military aerospace industry under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems and Mac Fasteners brands. TriMas also recently announced it has signed an agreement to acquire RSA Engineered Products, which will enhance the breadth of TriMas Aerospace’s product portfolio to include air ducting products, connectors, flexible joints, ozone converters and machined assemblies, predominantly used in aerospace and defense engine bleed air, anti-icing and environmental control system applications.

“TriMas Aerospace’s engineering, commercial and manufacturing teams have worked diligently with Airbus during the past few years to qualify additional TriMas Aerospace products,” said John Schaefer, President of TriMas Aerospace. “We look forward to launching production and further collaborating on fastener solutions for Airbus. Airbus is an important fastener solutions customer to TriMas Aerospace and we are proud to have secured these additional awards to support our growth.”

The growth of the Airbus business supports TriMas Aerospace’s strategy to expand its global customer base in commercial and defense aerospace applications. TriMas Aerospace is focused on leveraging a broad value proposition of innovative products, integrating its customers’ automated assembly processes, tailoring logistics solutions and driving operational excellence.

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers predominantly in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial end markets, with approximately 3,400 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the end markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

