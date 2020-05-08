Triller “Step Up to the Mic” Talent Search Competition to Award Record Deal

Boost Mobile and Triller join forces to give an aspiring artist the chance of a lifetime to collaborate with Starrah, Murda Beatz, Quavo, and Takeoff

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triller, the AI-powered music video “social streaming”™ platform, today announced “Step Up to the Mic” powered by Boost Mobile™, a nationwide digital elimination-style talent search competition. The contest is open to the public and serves as a platform for anyone to catch their big break and begin their journey with support from Triller, Boost Mobile and prominent artists Starrah, Murda Beatz, Quavo, and Takeoff. One talented artist will win a record label and management deal, record an original song written by prominent songwriter Starrah and produced by Murda Beatz, shoot a professional music video, and much more. Talent submissions will be accepted May 8–29, 2020, followed by fan and judge voting. The grand prize winner will be announced July 10, 2020.

“Step Up to the Mic is the chance of a lifetime for one lucky and talented artist to achieve their dreams,” said Mike Lu, CEO, Triller. “In partnership with Boost Mobile, we have created an A-list recording package with a Billboard Hot 100 recording artist that will rival any other competition and catapult a fresh star’s career. So if you think you have what it takes to be the next big thing in music, we challenge you to step up to the mic!”

The “Step Up to the Mic” grand prize winner will receive:

Up to a one-year record label and management deal

Record an original song written by Starrah and produced by Murda Beatz

Shoot a professional music video

Opportunity to place in U.S. Top 100 charts

A free Boost Mobile smartphone and credit for up to one year of service

Key to the “Step Up to the Mic” competition are singer, songwriter and rapper, Starrah, record producer, DJ, and songwriter, Murda Beatz, and artists Quavo and Takeoff.

Starrah has written 14 singles that have reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100; two of which went No. 1 (“Havana” by Camila Cabello and “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5) and five peaking in the top 10. Murda Beatz has produced numerous hit singles for top rappers including Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, Drake, Migos, and 6ix9ine, alongside frequent collaborators Cubeatz. Quavo is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, best known as a member of Migos and has numerous hits that have made the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with Migos and other collaborations. Takeoff, also a member of Migos, is a rapper, singer and songwriter with several top 10 singles to his name.

“Triller is the revolutionary ‘social streaming’ music platform of our generation,” said Abbos Roohparvar, senior vice president, Triller. “The ‘Step Up to the Mic’ contest will further connect and empower our communities to chase their dreams while disrupting the music industry as we know it.”

To Enter the “Step Up to the Mic” competition:

Download the Triller app for iOS or Android and create a profile using your email address, if you don’t already have an account. Make sure to connect your Instagram account to your Triller account. Click the pink plus button at bottom of the Triller homepage. Select the “Social” camera feature. Record your video audition or upload your pre-recorded Triller video audition from your camera roll. Your audition should be around :90 seconds and can be in English or Spanish, and it can only be a recording of yourself. Tag @stepup, and hashtags #StepUP, #BoostxTriller, #Audition, in your video submission. Make sure your post is set to public!

“Boost Mobile has a legacy of supporting music and up-and-coming artists in the US,” said Andrea Henderson, director of brand marketing, Boost Mobile. “We love the idea that anyone can ‘Step Up’ and pursue their dreams, and we’re excited to partner with Triller on this talent search competition that integrates the power of this popular social music platform and its soaring consumer engagement in a ground-breaking opportunity.”

For more information, visit www.triller.co/stepup.

Legal Disclaimer: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 years old and older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Entry period begins on 5/8/20 at 12:00 am EST and ends on 5/29/20 at 11:59 pm EST. Voting/judging period ends 7/10/20. Visit triller.co/stepup for Official Rules. To submit an entry/audition to Step Up to the Mic, go to triller.co/stepup. Sponsor: Boost Mobile and Triller.

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video “social streaming”™ platform that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 80 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the Boost Mobile Nationwide Network and now on its Newly Expanded Data Network for compatible devices, Boost Mobile offers customers some of the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts

Triller



Donna Loughlin Michaels



(408) 393-5575 | [email protected]

Boost Mobile



Danielle Babbington



(949) 748-3418 | [email protected]