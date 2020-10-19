Triller Drives Massive Engagement with ‘Triller’s Friday Flip Day’

A Dozen-Plus of TikTok’s Biggest Influencers ‘Flipped’ Their Users to Triller

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#tinpansouth–On October 17, the hottest stars of social media sent Triller’s numbers skyrocketing with the very first “Triller’s Friday Flip Day.” Throughout the day, influencers — which represent over 200 million followers on TikTok — posted the first part of a video on TikTok with a request for fans to follow them on Triller to see the rest of their video.

A-list influencers from Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio, Kelianne Stankus, and Olivia Ponton to Sway LA’s Noah Beck, Josh Richards, Blake Gray, and Anthony Reeves posted Flip Day videos, shooting the app to the Top 10 in most countries around the world on iOS.

With the looming ban on TikTok, Triller is quickly taking pole position as the hottest short form music app. This comes on the heels of one of the original and most important members of TikTok’s management team, Mary Rahmani, announcing she had left TikTok to join Triller. Last week Pakistan (with a population of over 200 million) became the latest country to ban the Chinese government-run spyware TikTok.

“It’s clear users and influencers have realized the danger of TikTok, and we’re just happy we can continue to provide a safe and artist-friendly environment with new features, content, and contests daily,” said Mike Lu, CEO of Triller.

“Going forward, Friday will be our official Triller Flip Day; we will be running challenges, contests, and helping to build new social media stars via participation in Flip Day,” he continued.

ABOUT TRILLER

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes, and with the tap of a button, you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 250 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media.

For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

Contacts

For media inquiries:



Dawn Kamerling



The Press House



[email protected]

www.thepresshouse.com