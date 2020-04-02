Triller “Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions” Assembles More Than 100 All-Star Music Artists to Benefit COVID-19 Relief

Three-day festival hosted by Jay Pharoah featuring Migos, Marshmello, Pitbull, Wyclef Jean, Snoop Dogg, Ally Brooke, King Combs, and more

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triller, the AI-powered music video “social streaming” platform, presents “Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions,” an epic three-day music festival April 10-12, 2020 to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts. Produced by Propagate along with Proxima Media’s Daniel Herther, the curated festival content will stream on Triller’s YouTube channel. Jay Pharoah, noted actor, stand-up comedian, impressionist, rapper, and voice actor, will host the event in collaboration with five-time Emmy nominated writer and creator Chris Case. With concert tours and major music festivals cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions offers Triller’s 85 million global users a safe digital platform to listen to music, socialize and flatten the curve together.





More than 100 recording artists have committed to the COVID-19 cause including:

Migos Kevin Gates Marshmello Amara La Negra Pitbull Yella Beezy Wyclef Jean Tokyo Jetz Snoop Dogg Coi Leray Ally Brooke Mozzy King Combs Koffee Kash Doll Tohi Rubi Rose Trina Rich The Kid Omarion Svdden Death The Shiggy Show Gallant Rotimi Young M.A. Trevor Jackson G Herbo Too Short

“Every generation has an opportunity to raise their voice and make a difference,” said Mike Lu, CEO of Triller. “Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions is setting an unprecedented digital music experience that will be heard around the world and change the industry and lives of many. The enthusiasm and creativity the artist lineup brings to the festival is on par with past historical musical events such as Live Aid and Concert for Life, but for the new digital era.”

According to Ben Silverman, founder of Propagate, “Together with Triller we are producing a first-of-its-kind digital music festival. The Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions curated content will be a showcase of who’s who in music and will raise awareness on COVID-19 while documenting a landmark moment in the industry. We are proud to be part of this milestone event.”

Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions will connect music fans with their favorite artists from the comfort and safety of their homes and give them the opportunity to donate to a variety of Coronavirus relief causes including MusiCares® and No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. Following the festival, the Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions will be available on the Triller app for iOS and Android.

“We are thrilled to have Co-Trilla among the initial launch projects for C4 Productions and Triller,” stated Chris Case, writer/creator. “We are excited to help Triller both entertain their audience and give back to our heroes fighting on the front lines to help people in need during these difficult times.”

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 80 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

About Propagate

Founded by Ben Silverman and Howard Owens, who pioneered the global format business in the late 1990s, Propagate has offices in Los Angeles, New York and Paris. Its recent credits include the “Hillary” documentary that premiered at Sundance and Berlin and now streams on Hulu as well as the unscripted “November 13: Attack on Paris” “Haunted” and “Prank Encounters” for Netflix, “In Search Of” and “Kings of Pain” for the History Channel and the upcoming Notre Dame Documentary for ABC, and the scripted “Blood and Treasure” and “Broke” for CBS, “Charmed” for The CW and “Emma” and “Wireless” for Quibi. Propagate’s expanding portfolio of companies includes Electus (“You vs. Wild”, “Running Wild With Bear Grylls,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Fashion Star”), Big Breakfast (“Adam Ruins Everything”, “Hot Date”), Notional (“Chopped” franchise), and talent management firms Artists First, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Select Management. Silverman and Owens previously founded Reveille, producing hits including “The Office,” “The Tudors,” “Ugly Betty” and “MasterChef.” Silverman went on to serve as Co-Chairman of NBC Network and Studio and form Electus. Owens served as President of National Geographic Channels Worldwide.

About Proxima Media

Proxima Media was founded by some of Hollywood’s most innovative and disruptive entrepreneurs and executives. Together they have financed, produced or distributed more than 450 films and some of the most successful programs in television history, including such movies as Fast and Furious 3,4,5, and 6, Mama Mia, 300, Girl with a Dragon Tattoo, Hancock, Bridesmaids, Fighter, Limitless and many others. Proxima’s management structured a first-of-its-kind deal for Marvel in 2004, a deal that enabled Marvel to take creative control of its properties, generate unrivaled value, and change the film industry forever. Proxima’s principals have also produced over 50 Television series.

Proxima’s principals are part of an active family investment office making investments in technology, biotech, fintech and media. Its past success include Noventis, which recently sold for close to $400 Million; Juno to which it provided seed investment capital and was the largest biotech IPO of 2014 with a sale in 2018 at $10 Billion and the recent acquisition of Triller.

About Jay Pharoah

Jay Pharoah is an actor, stand-up comedian, impressionist, rapper, and voice actor. He dazzled audiences for years during his tenure on SNL, becoming widely known for stellar impressions of President Barack Obama, Jay Z, Denzel Washington, Kanye West, Lil Wayne and many others. And although fans are accustomed to Pharoah mimicking famous rappers, he’s also a rapper in his own right. He recently released the singles HOTEL CALIFORNIA and BRUCE WAYNE on Spotify.

Pharoah’s currently starring in his new IMDB series, SPECIAL SKILLS, which he also executive produced with Shaina Farrow and Luke Kelly-Klein. Pharoah played the iconic JJ Evans in ABC’s LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE: GOOD TIMES television special. He has a recurring guest star on ABC’s A MILLION LITTLE THINGS and recently wrapped the UNIVERSAL feature ALL MY LIFE, alongside Harry Shum and Jessica Rothe. His past credits include Steven Soderbergh’s feature film UNSANE opposite Claire Foy and Joshua Leonard, Universal’s RIDE ALONG opposite Kevin Hart and Ice Cube, CBS Films’ GET A JOB directed by Dylan Kidd, Chris Rock’s film TOP FIVE, and the Independent Film INTRAMURAL.

Pharoah has lent his vocal talents to the Illumination/Universal animated movie SING alongside Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson and Reese Witherspoon, as well as to the television shows FAMILY GUY, BOJACK HORSEMAN, and LEGENDS OF CHAMBERLAIN HEIGHTS.

His debut one-hour stand up special premiered on Showtime in 2016 and he headlines comedy clubs across the country and overseas throughout the year.

About Chris Case

Chris Case is a five-time Emmy nominated writer/creator (Real Time with Bill Maher, Mad About You, Spin City, Titus, Legit, Sin City Saints) and currently has 3 TV pilots in development, including Aida at HBO Max based on the stand-up comedy of comedian Aida Rodriguez, and Going Away, about a white collar prison consultant, at CBS All Access and Sony. Chris is the Founder of C4 Productions, established to mentor young writers and empower them to create purposeful, compelling original stories for television, film, and the new frontier of digital events, such as Co-Trilla.

