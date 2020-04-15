Triller Becomes Cultural Phenomenon with Trillerfest

Over five million global viewers tune in for most successful online music festival of all time; sets records with over 1.5 million total hours viewed over the one weekend.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triller, the AI-powered music video “social streaming”™ platform, today announced record viewership for its recent Trillerfest music festival. The three-day event, April 10–12, 2020, to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts had more than five million viewers tuning in from across the globe through multiple platforms including YouTube, Twitch and Caffeine, among others. Trillerfest is now the most successful online music festival of all time.

To watch the Trillerfest weekend recap, click here.

“Trillerfest was a truly a cultural phenomenon,” said Mike Lu, CEO, Triller. “We broke over five million total viewers, who collectively watched for nine million minutes over the course of the festival, which is way beyond anything we ever expected.”

Triller is an AI-powered social media app with the motto “music first” and has created what is now known as “social streaming.” With over 85M total downloads and close to 30M monthly active users, it is one of the world’s most successful short-form apps. Triller has consistently been in the top 10 most downloaded music apps in the entire App Store, Nigeria’s top and most used app, as well as the top app in many other countries.

“We created ‘social streaming’ so that everybody in the music community could benefit. By participating on Triller, users are helping to create streams for the artists, labels and overall ecosystem. Trillerfest just showed that we have arrived,” added Lu. “We were able to bring together the world’s best in hip hop, rap and EDM from their homes and program a three-day, 45-hour event, and the audience followed. Triller is much more than an app. We strive to be part of the music solution. We believe we are setting a culture.”

With its recently announced partnership with Snapchat, Triller users are now able to utilize Snap and post to their Triller story in a unique, first-of-its-kind deal.

“We are just getting started. The next few months we are rolling out new partnerships, product enhancements and other exciting offerings that give our users and creators an enhanced experience like no other,” said Bobby Sarnevesht, executive chairman, Triller. “We are here to make a difference in the music industry and as part of the music industry to the world. Trillerfest not only joined 120 artists and five million people globally, all proceeds went to help those most affected by COVID-19. This really exemplifies what we want to be and accomplish as a company: to enhance, help, grow and repair the music industry with the support of the fans, and while helping make the world a better place.”

Hosted by multi-talented actor and comedian Jay Pharoah, Trillerfest featured an all-star musical lineup including Migos, Marshmello, Pitbull, Wyclef Jean, Snoop Dogg, Ally Brooke, King Combs, and more. During the festival, viewers were encouraged to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts from MusiCares and No Kid Hungry. Trillerfest is now available for viewing on the Triller app for iOS and Android.

For more information on Triller, visit www.triller.co.

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 80 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

Contacts

Triller



Donna Loughlin Michaels



(408) 393-5575 | [email protected]