Tricentis Launches Testim Mobile

Company enhances Testim to meet the growing demand for high quality mobile applications

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis, a global leader in enterprise continuous testing, today announced the release of Testim Mobile, adding extensive mobile testing capabilities to Testim. The new mobile features ensure smoother connectivity and a better mobile testing experience through codeless solutions for iOS and Android, native and web apps.

Testim Mobile is driven by the rapidly growing need to ensure high performing mobile apps as mobile use reaches all-time highs. In fact, there are 6.92 billion smartphone users in the world today and mobile devices generate nearly 50% of global website traffic, according to Statista. These statistics validate that the future is mobile, and organizations must be ready to deliver high quality mobile applications or risk being left behind.

“Ever-changing consumer expectations require organizations to frequently evolve their mobile applications, risking challenges due to a variety of operating systems, unstable network connections, geo-location capabilities, and more. As more mobile-first companies enter the market, organizations must ensure high performance, functionality, and usability for their apps to be successful,” said Suhail Ansari, Chief Technology Officer, Tricentis. “Testim Mobile delivers innovative mobile testing capabilities that enable agile teams to quickly evaluate quality, debug failures, and use feedback to innovate on their applications through a continuous build and release cycle.”

Tricentis Testim

Historically focused on UI testing for web applications, the AI-based SaaS solution Tricentis Testim now supports native iOS and Android application testing from the same platform. Testim Mobile allows simplified setup and connectivity to enable a more straightforward testing experience with low code, enabling agile teams to do more with less. Testim Mobile capabilities include:

Codeless authoring – Author mobile tests with real physical devices or emulators/simulators, eliminating the need to write and maintain Appium, Espresso, or XCUITest scripts that take hours and delay releases.

Author mobile tests with real physical devices or emulators/simulators, eliminating the need to write and maintain Appium, Espresso, or XCUITest scripts that take hours and delay releases. Simple device management – Set up, configure, and manage mobile devices in minutes using the Tricentis Mobile Agent, a centralized mobile service that manages local, remote, and cloud-based devices’ connectivity.

Set up, configure, and manage mobile devices in minutes using the Tricentis Mobile Agent, a centralized mobile service that manages local, remote, and cloud-based devices’ connectivity. Windows iOS testing – iOS devices can be connected and uploaded to the Tricentis Mobile Agent even when running on Windows laptops.

iOS devices can be connected and uploaded to the Tricentis Mobile Agent even when running on Windows laptops. Mobile apps in the cloud – Upload mobile apps into the cloud and then enable access by other team members for authoring on virtual devices (emulators/simulators).

Upload mobile apps into the cloud and then enable access by other team members for authoring on virtual devices (emulators/simulators). Flexible execution options – Run tests on real or virtual devices or run tests in parallel on third-party device clouds.

Run tests on real or virtual devices or run tests in parallel on third-party device clouds. Web and mobile features – Work in the same intuitive Testim UI and leverage built-in validations, parameterization and shareable groups and steps. Users can customize tests with JavaScript, branch tests, run tests from a scheduler or CI build, and see insightful reporting and TestOps dashboards.

To learn more about the latest Testim Mobile, register for the webinar scheduled for March 2, 2023.

