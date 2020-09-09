TriCaster® 2 Elite Showcases Live Production Power with IBC’s 5G Accelerator Innovation Programme

Multi-location, intercontinental live production with ten world-leading broadcasters bring remote production components into a seamless, live workflow

SAN ANTONIO, TX––Sept. 8, 2020—NewTek, the leader in IP-based video technology and part of the Vizrt Group, is proud to announce that IBC is using the recently launched TriCaster® 2 Elite as its live production system of choice for an upcoming panel discussion on the cutting edge of broadcast technology.

Announced today as a special event during the live 5G Remote Production Accelerator panel – the ten project broadcaster ‘Champions,’ including the BBC, BT Sport, TV2, Yle, ViacomCBS, and Olympic Broadcasting Services, will rely on TriCaster 2 Elite’s unique remote production offerings and powerful, integrated live production capabilities to explore use cases for 5G-enabled remote broadcast.

NewTek will also participate on a panel with key vendors including AVI West, LiveU, Mobile Viewpoint, and Sony, followed by a live proof-of-concept showcase incorporating a series of key use case demonstrations from Amsterdam – back hauled and produced on the TriCaster 2 Elite from Viacom London. The event is being live streamed at 5 p.m. CET, on Sept. 10 with registration at www.ibc.org/ibcshowcase.

Creative Freedom Through Technical Responsiveness

The 5G Remote Production Accelerator team chose TriCaster 2 Elite for its ability to bring in a number of unique and dynamic live feeds from around the world. The TriCaster family has proven to be a resilient live production system thanks to its remote production offerings. When the global pandemic required social distancing, many pivoted to remote live video – including individual entertainers, schools, houses of worship, and corporations – and TriCaster live production systems lived up to the demand to provide high quality content wherever the sources may be.

The world-first 5G proof-of-concept IBC event will bring in a number of unique elements, including AI enabled cameras, drone shots, a live performance from a boat, and the RAI in Amsterdam. These will be transfered via IP to Viacom London for final mixing and delivery via TriCaster 2 Elite.

“TriCaster is designed to enable creativity through technical responsiveness,” said Liam Hayter, senior solutions architect at NewTek. “When people have a brilliant idea for live video, TriCaster is the enabling production hub device. TriCaster 2 Elite is the true definition of creative freedom, so when the IBC 5G Accelerator came to us with bold ideas for a production, we knew we had the solution that would enable those ideas to become reality!”

TriCaster 2 Elite

TriCaster 2 Elite sets a new standard for production in today’s multisource world, with a unique mix of core functionality unavailable in any other system. Nearly every web conferencing tool including Skype™, MS Teams™, Zoom Meetings™ and Discord™ is supported, as well as all IP video sources including NDI®, SRT, RTMP, RTP, HTTP, SRC, and smartphones. These, along with almost unlimited traditional SDI sources, can be accessed and used simultaneously, meaning show producers will be able to connect with in-studio guests and remote video callers without compromise or worrying about connectivity.

To learn more about the storytellers already using TriCaster solutions today, visit www.newtek.tv

For more information about the TriCaster® 2 Elite and its comprehensive list of features, please visit https://www.newtek.com/tricaster/2-elite/.

