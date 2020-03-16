Trevelino/Keller Working to Wipe Out Toilet Paper Concerns

Atlanta Marketing Group Creates Relief Effort for Those Needing to Relieve Themselves; Suggests Eco-Friendly Option for Long-Term Solution

Potty humor aside, digital marketing and PR agency, Trevelino/Keller is doing its part to help those desperately needing toilet paper, a critical household supply in temporary shortage as evidenced by empty shelves and sold out messages online.

The agency has created the Toilet Paper Exchange (TPE), toiletpaperexchange.com, to provide those who simply “can’t hold it” with a “free roll.” The firm is also encouraging the purchase and installation of the bidet, believing the current crisis may offer some climate change silver linings. In 2016, countries like Japan installed a bidet in 81 percent of their homes. Recognizing it takes 37 gallons of water to make a single roll of toilet paper, not to mention the electricity required for manufacturing and the chlorine needed to turn the roll white.

Short-Term Relief: Free Toilet Paper Distribution



Beginning Monday afternoon, efforts go live with the T/K TP Toss where the agency will provide free toilet paper. A gloved T/K team member will toss a roll or two into an open car window – respecting social distancing.

“In times like this, we need a bit of levity to break up the stress associated with ever-changing dynamics due to the coronavirus,” says Genna Keller, principal at Trevelino/Keller. “The Toilet Paper Exchange is indeed intended to distract us from the current stress while providing those TP-less, a roll to get through the day. We see the potential for the platform to address other impending household needs and are exploring additional ways we can use it to help the Atlanta community.”

Schools, Churches and Businesses Encouraged to Donate Surplus to the Cause



The original source of product for the TPE is provided by stock overage [sourced from Trevelino/Keller’s office supply account] as it moves to a remote work setting. With more and more organizations having less staff, students, customers and members onsite, supply is likely available. “We suspect many schools, businesses and churches have excess supply of toilet paper and other paper and cleaning products,” adds Dean Trevelino, principal. “We encourage them to contribute to the TPE and we’ll take it from there.”

For groups interested in donating excess toilet paper and/or serving as a TP Toss Collection Point, please visit http://toiletpaperexchange.com/TKTossPartner. For location updates, check out T/K’s social properties – Facebook and Instagram. Interested in installing a bidet, Trevelino/Keller will be connecting with local providers based on interest.

Trevelino/Keller is a 360 reputation marketing firm. It helps companies differentiate themselves utilizing the most efficient digital public relations and marketing capabilities. Successful across B2B and B2C, it has a diversified base of experience in technology, healthcare, financial services, franchising as well as more mainstream segments like food and beverage, retail and consumer goods. Groovy Studios, its creative brand, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm ranks as the year’s 12th fasting growing, second in Atlanta, with national rankings in nine industry segments. For more information, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

