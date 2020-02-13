Trevelino/Keller Selected by Paris Baguette As Brand Focuses on Domestic Franchise Sales

Digital PR and Marketing Firm Chosen Based on Extensive Franchise Sales Expertise

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Full-service digital public relations and marketing firm, Trevelino/Keller, has been engaged by Paris Baguette, the global bakery-café chain known for its delightful assortment of cakes, pastries, and breads, to drive the brand’s expansion plan into the U.S.

Since 1988, Paris Baguette has been delivering the authenticity of a local bakery with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, and impeccable style. Paris Baguette offers a variety of specialty beverages, appetizing pastries and treats, and chef-driven sandwiches and salads across the globe with over 3,000 locations to date.

“ It is truly an exciting time for Paris Baguette as we kick off a new decade,” states Gregg Koffler, Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development. “ With recent, strategic promotions on our executive team and 14 new locations opening in the U.S. this past year, we look forward to continuing our headway in franchise sales in 2020. With that in mind, we knew it was important to bring on a partner like Trevelino/Keller who understands the industry and can help us demonstrate what it means to be a part of the Paris Baguette family to potential franchisees.”

“ Paris Baguette has demonstrated great success internationally, providing us with a unique opportunity to deliver a brand position in the U.S. that the industry and franchisees will rally around,” notes Dean Trevelino, principal at Trevelino/Keller. “ Coupled with their size and success is a legacy of rich baking tradition that will resonate with both franchisees and the consumer marketplace. From an integrated marketing standpoint, we have a wealth of content to leverage.”

Trevelino/Keller brings 17 years of public relations and brand reputation experience to the partnership. After seeing the firm’s rich experience and client base in the franchise industry, Paris Baguette tapped Trevelino/Keller to support in their franchise sales expansion plan into the U.S.

About Paris Baguette:



Paris Baguette is a global brand that operates more than 82 corporate and franchise bakery-cafés throughout the U.S., and over 3,500 internationally. The bakery-cafe concept is an international, premium bakery-café founded in Korea with French influences focused on handmade quality products, meticulous craftsmanship, and reliability. Paris Baguette’s mission is to create handcrafted breads, pastries and cakes that create a memorable experience for everyone. The growing bakery chain serves a variety of treats ranging from appetizing snacks to stunning and delicious cakes for all occasions, as well as chef-inspired sandwiches and salads. For more information, visit www.parisbaguette.com.

About Trevelino/Keller



Trevelino/Keller is a 360 reputation marketing firm. It helps companies differentiate themselves utilizing the most efficient digital public relations and marketing capabilities. Successful across B2B and B2C, it has a diversified base of experience in technology, healthcare, financial services, franchising as well as more mainstream segments like food and beverage, retail and consumer goods. Groovy Studios, its creative brand, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm ranks as the year’s 12th fasting growing, second in Atlanta, with national rankings in nine industry segments. For more information, visit trevelinokeller.com.

