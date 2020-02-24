Trevelino/Keller Selected by Oversight in National Agency Search

Digital PR and Marketing Firm Chosen Based on Tech and Vertical Expertise

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Full-service digital public relations and marketing firm, Trevelino/Keller, has been engaged by Oversight, the world’s leading AI-powered audit and risk management platform for enterprise and government organizations. Through a fully integrated strategy, led by public relations, digital marketing and expanded messaging, the agency is tasked with driving the brand’s reputation as the leading provider of spend management solutions.

“ At Oversight, we’re shifting audit processes from administrative to strategic to help organizations find and manage enterprise spend risk no matter where it resides,” said Terrence McCrossan, CEO of Oversight. “ After a national and competitive agency search, we selected Trevelino/Keller based on the agency’s 360 approach to marketing. Trevelino/Keller will serve to build our reputation as a thought leader in the space and continue to educate leadership and operations teams on the need to better identify financial risks across their enterprise.”

Recognized as one of the Technology Association of Georgia’s 2020 Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies, Oversight addresses the human risk in enterprise organizations by automating the analysis of every transaction to help identify fraud, policy violations and errors in card and contract spend. With Oversight, companies gain insight into spending data, improve company controls, and create a culture of compliance, all while reducing cash leakage and exposure to risk and fraud.

“ With Oversight, we have the opportunity to bolster the reputation and visibility of a company that has already demonstrated great success and expertise,” states Genna Keller, principal at Trevelino/Keller. “ The Oversight platform is key for enterprise organizations looking for a better alternative to manage risk and reduce corporate spend. We are thrilled to work with a company disrupting the status quo and improving business operations.”

Trevelino/Keller brings 17 years of public relations and brand reputation experience to the partnership. After seeing the firm’s diverse experience and extensive client base, Oversight enlisted Trevelino/Keller to increase company visibility through expanded messaging, digital marketing and public relations efforts, and executive visibility strategy.

About Oversight

The world’s largest companies and government agencies trust Oversight to find and manage enterprise spend risk no matter where it resides. Oversight’s AI-powered spend risk platform monitors and analyzes 100% of spend transactions, reducing audit effort and eliminating data silos. With full visibility into spend, Oversight customers find and prioritize employee-initiated and third-party spend risk that would otherwise go undetected. By identifying fraud, misuse and process breakdowns, Oversight reduces out-of-policy spending by 70% while maximizing audit efficiency and eliminates cash leakage. https://www.oversight.com/

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving emerging and middle market companies across seven practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Lifestyle and Environment. Its services include public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative agency, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm recently ranked nationally in 10 industry segments and either #1 or #2 in nine of the 10 among Atlanta firms. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

