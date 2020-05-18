Trevelino/Keller Moves Up in National Rankings as Atlanta’s Fastest Growing Firm

Ranked #1 in Atlanta in Healthcare and Ranked in Six Essential Industries

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trevelino/Keller, a full-service, digital public relations and marketing firm, follows a successful 2019 as Atlanta’s fastest growing firm among peer firms*, third fastest in the Southeast. The agency also ranks nationally in 10 industry rankings, according to the 2020 O’Dwyer’s PR Rankings. Proud of its industry leading retention rate, it was recently recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Firms in the country.

Beyond its national industry rankings, the firm grabs the #1-#3 slots in five of its core practice areas in Atlanta – Technology #3, Healthcare #1, Lifestyle #1, Food & Beverage #2 and Financial Services #2 – as well as Automotive/Transportation #2, Industrial #1, Professional Services #2, Sports #2 and Travel/Hospitality #2.

“Last year after an incredible year as one of the country’s fastest growing, we literally said ‘we can take little for granted in a changing marketplace.’ That has never been more accurate than today’s COVID-19 environment,” explains Dean Trevelino, principal, Trevelino/Keller. “So while we are incredibly fortunate to rank as we have in 2019, we acknowledge everso quickly what our staff has accomplished while turning our attention to the biggest challenge as an agency since the Great Recession.”

RANKINGS IN ESSENTIAL INDUSTRIES

Professional service firms have been quick to transition to virtual work environments to remain productive and efficient. Those firms with strong technology infrastructure and adaptable cultures have faired the best. Those firms doing business in essential services are finding ways to counter losses outside these industries. Of the 10 specialty industry segments Trevelino/Keller ranks in, six have been identified as essential industries – healthcare, technology, industrial, food & beverage, financial services and automotive/transportation.

“We have built a diverse base of experience over the years in what is now being called essential businesses,” notes Principal Genna Keller. “It’s our challenge and responsibility to deliver our best thinking and rationale for why these companies should be out front with communications strategies. We also must think about our community at large, which is why we were a founding partner on GeorgiaALIVE, a business leadership initiative focused on Georgia’s public health and economic growth.”

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving emerging, middle market and national companies across eight practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Government, Lifestyle and Environment. Its services include public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative agency, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the national ranked firm recently as the fastest growing in Atlanta, #3 in the Southeast. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

* Rankings released from O’Dwyer’s PR based on firms with $3M+ annual revenue.

Contacts

Kate Laird



Trevelino/Keller



[email protected]