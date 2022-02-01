Traverse City Whiskey Co. Introduces Limited-Edition American Lakeside Peach Whiskey Just in Time for Summer

New Expression from “The Whiskey of the North” Crafted in the Essence of its Award-Winning American Cherry and Michigan Apple Whiskeys

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Traverse City Whiskey Co. (TCWC), is excited to announce the launch of its new limited-edition American Lakeside Peach Whiskey. Crafted in the essence of the company’s award-winning American Cherry and Michigan Apple whiskeys, Lakeside Peach infuses the best flavors Michigan has to offer with premium bourbon, adding hints of maple, sweet cream and brown sugar. Michigan peaches are delicate and sweet, surprisingly resistant to the harsh Northern Winters, and grown off the shores of Lake Michigan, producing some of the worlds tastiest fruit.





“Michigan peaches are full of flavor, and when combined with our premium aged bourbon, they create a delicious spirit,” said Chris Fredrickson, Co-founder, Traverse City Whiskey Co. “Our new Lakeside Peach is on par with our cherry and apple whiskeys and just won a silver medal at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition.”

Known as “The Whiskey of the North,” TCWC draws upon its early family roots in the distilled spirits industry dating back to the late 1800s, sourcing grains from the Midwest. The distilling team, led by Fredrickson, makes quality products, inspired by patented distilling techniques invented by his great grandfather during the prohibition era.

American Lakeside Peach is currently available for purchase in GA, IL, IN, MI, OH, TN, and WI. The SRP for a 750ml bottle (35% ABV) is $29.99, which may vary by market.

The core TCWC portfolio of products, including its award-winning Barrel Proof offerings, are available online via Reserve Bar and Beverage Warehouse and at on- and off-premise establishments in the following markets: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Washington DC, and Wisconsin.

For more information, please visit www.tcwhiskey.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @tcwhiskey

About Traverse City Whiskey Co.

Traverse City Whiskey Co. is an independent and locally owned distilled spirits company based in Traverse City, Michigan, that’s dedicated to producing approachable premium to super-premium whiskey and bourbon. Known as “The Whiskey of the North,” the upstart company draws upon its early family roots in the distilled spirits industry dating back to the late 1800’s, sourcing all grains from the Midwest.

Traverse City Whiskey Co. is a member of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

Aaron Brost | Ro-Bro Marketing & PR



312.576.5315 | [email protected]