Transposit Joins Grammarly and SignalFire in Virtual Discussion on Human-in-the-loop DevOps and Machine Learning – Practical Lessons to Optimize Your Team and Your Data

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transposit, the data-driven DevOps automation company, today announced that founder and CTO Tina Huang and Grammarly’s head of machine learning and natural language processing products Timo Mertens will be discussing human-in-the-loop DevOps and machine learning in a virtual event on November 10. The event is presented by venture capital firm SignalFire, which invested in both Transposit and Grammarly. The event will inform technology leaders from organizations of all sizes on how to optimize incident management, DevOps, site reliability, and communications processes with a human-centric approach.

What: Human data such as archived Slack communications, postmortem interviews, group feedback, and other human processes that happen above all the software development have been ignored. Building structure and capability around human data can enable DevOps teams to achieve more reliable automation. Huang and Mertens will delve into the type of data needed to build, automate, and scale processes both strategically and effectively. The discussion will focus on the relationship between automation, data, machine learning, and human behavior. Through real-world use cases, Huang and Mertens will share a human-centered approach to automation while providing practical advice on how to optimize incident management, DevOps, site reliability, and communications processes engineering teams rely on daily.

Who: Tina Huang is the founder and CTO of Transposit, the automation platform for the modern stack that unifies operations and incident management at scale. She believes in taking a human-centric approach to solving complex engineering problems and encourages engineers to practice end-to-end ownership while breaking down the silos in engineering organizations. Prior to Transposit, Tina began her career at Apple designing and building APIs for Apple’s application framework. As an early Google engineer, she worked on Google’s Blogger team and played an instrumental role in re-architecting the Google News frontend. At Twitter, she architected, built, scaled, and operated the social media company’s notification platform. Tina received her electrical engineering and computer sciences degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She studied humanities at the University of Chicago, framing her viewpoint on human-technology interaction.

When: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. PDT via Zoom

Where: To register for the event, visit https://humanintheloopmachinelearning.splashthat.com/

Transposit provides data-driven automation for DevOps. It increases application uptime and improves quality of life for engineers. Designed for complex stacks, Transposit’s platform provides a single home for operations and incidents that surfaces relevant context across human and machine activities to drive root cause analysis, shrinking mean time to resolution (MTTR). DevOps, site reliability engineers (SREs), and other on-call engineering teams use Transposit’s human-centric workflow automation to increase velocity during incidents and when operations are running smoothly. Transposit gathers all the data engineering teams need and lets them take direct action in any system in the toolchain via Slack or Transposit’s interface with the touch of a button, so they can resolve issues faster with precision. Transposit Mission Control is a unified command center with real-time visibility, streamlined communication, stakeholder dashboards, and searchable, automated documentation. The platform dynamically systematizes processes and serves interactive runbooks to guide incident triage and daily operations, reducing stress, eliminating toil, and ensuring consistency.

