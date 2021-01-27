Transposit Among Industry Leaders Presenting at API- and DevOps-Focused Postman Galaxy Virtual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transposit, the DevOps process automation company, today announced that founder and CTO Tina Huang will participate in a panel discussion at this year’s Postman Galaxy: The Global Virtual API Conference on technology adoption with Elmer Thomas, staff software engineer at Twilio, Brian Douglas, staff developer advocate at GitHub, Gigi Zanolli, developer advocate at Tableau, and Camunda’s director of developer relations Mary Thengvall. The virtual event will be held on February 2 to 4. Postman Galaxy brings together API builders, testers, managers, and C-suite enterprise executives to learn about the latest innovations in API testing and automation, API design and architecture, DevOps, and API development.

Panel: “How do people find and use technology?”

What: The discussion will focus on how APIs—along with tools for empowering users—are changing the technology-discovery game, and what’s most important in building awareness, onboarding, and retention for an organization’s technology.

Who: Tina Huang is the founder and CTO of Transposit, the DevOps process automation platform for the modern stack. She believes in taking a human-centric approach to solving complex engineering problems and encourages engineers to practice end-to-end ownership while breaking down the silos in engineering organizations. Prior to Transposit, Tina began her career at Apple designing and building APIs for Apple’s application framework. As an early Google engineer, she worked on Google’s Blogger team and played an instrumental role in re-architecting the Google News frontend. At Twitter, she architected, built, scaled, and operated the social media company’s notification platform. Tina received her electrical engineering and computer sciences degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She studied humanities at the University of Chicago, framing her viewpoint on human-technology interaction.

When: Thursday, February 4, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST via Zoom

Where: To register for the event, visit https://hopin.com/events/galaxy

