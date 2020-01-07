TransPerfect Strengthens Latin American Localization Presence for Entertainment Clients With Acquisition of Chulengo

Argentina-Based Studio Joins Forces with Translation Industry Leader

NEW YORK & BUENOS AIRES, Argentina–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the acquisition of Chulengo, a Buenos Aires–based provider of dubbing, voiceover, post-production, and other audiovisual services. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Chulengo will become a division of the TransPerfect family of companies and will continue to be led by Founder Javier Gore. Gore will take the new role of Division President and will join TransPerfect’s senior management team, reporting to Barnaby Wass, Senior Vice President.

TransPerfect has grown rapidly in the media space, including recently announced deals to acquire Lylo Group, Lassostudios, Sublime Subtitling & Translation, Scheune München, and AGM Factory. The company has invested heavily in providing the most advanced dubbing, voiceover, and subtitling services, including AI-powered solutions, to clients through its Media.NEXT platform.

Acquiring Chulengo is a major step in the company’s move to increase its global network of owned and operated studios. This deal complements TransPerfect’s existing infrastructure while providing a significant boost in Latin American production capabilities. Furthermore, it strengthens TransPerfect’s overall commitment to the market, including planned investments in technology solutions aimed at streamlining the media localization process.

Gore commented, “Our industry is changing at a pace that is sometimes faster than we can even imagine. TransPerfect has shown a unique understanding of the importance of introducing technology to every process and service. We believe that a revolution is coming, and we’re very happy that by joining the TransPerfect family, the Chulengo team will be a part of helping to lead it.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “In our collaborations with Chulengo, we’ve been impressed with their professionalism and the level of service they provide. Welcoming them to the TransPerfect family is a significant step to strengthen our presence in Latin America and our global media localization network.”

About Chulengo

Chulengo was founded in 2009 and soon became one of the finest dubbing studios in LATAM. Following a boutique approach, the studio has been in constant growth, offering localization and post-production services, satisfying the most demanding clients around the globe.

https://www.chulengo.tv

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

