Trainual Closes $6.75M Series A Funding Round to Transform Employee Onboarding and Training

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FundingRound—Trainual, a leader in the Business Knowledge Transfer market, today announced the company has successfully closed a $6.75M Series A funding round led by 4490 Ventures and MATH Venture Partner.

The new funding will accelerate product development, grow customer success resources and expand and diversify Trainual’s global marketing initiatives. Trainual is utilized across a wide spectrum of vertical industries and is deployed in over 3,000 organizations in more than 100 countries globally.

The platform helps businesses organize the chaos of onboarding and training by making it easy to design interactive training manuals, test employee knowledge and build scalable processes. As the digitally native workforce continues to expedite the fundamental shift away from legacy training and paper-based onboarding processes, the streamlined convenience of Trainual’s SaaS-based technology platform is gaining traction around the world.

Beyond Compliance to Complete Ownership of Business Knowledge Transfer

“Business has never moved faster than it does today. If you want to keep up with the pace, you can’t spend time worrying about who is fully trained or whether everyone is operating from your playbook,” said Chris Ronzio, Founder and CEO of Trainual. “4490 Ventures and MATH Venture Partners bring incredible B2B SaaS expertise, and we’re excited to collaborate with them as Trainual continues to scale around the world.”

“Trainual is a powerful example of a new kind of startup we’re seeing disrupt legacy industries,” said Greg Robinson, Managing Director at 4490 Ventures. “The Trainual platform is focused on ensuring employees have the real-time knowledge and tools necessary to succeed. Great companies know the value of educating and empowering their employees, and Trianual makes that all possible with its easy to use and flexible software solution.”

“Trainual’s impressive pace of customer adoption validates our investment thesis that those with an unfair customer acquisition advantage will outperform the rest of the market,” said Troy Henikoff, Managing Director at MATH Venture Partners. “With a team that stays focused on the customer first, and maps the product to fit a new demographic of technology-centric businesses, Trainual is positioned to scale into the global leader in online training.”

Built on a passion to help entrepreneurs and business leaders succeed, Trainual has experienced over 500% year-over-year growth in 2019, in addition to winning the 2019 Most Promising Startup award at this October’s DesTechAZ event. The company plans to hire an additional 50 employees by the end of 2020.

About Trainual

Trainual is a leading online training platform that helps growing businesses organize the chaos of onboarding and training. The company is on a mission to make business easier by providing a simple, affordable solution for every size business to easily create interactive training manuals, build consistent, scalable processes, and test employees on their knowledge. To learn more, visit trainual.com or download the app directly from the Apple or Android App Stores.

