Trading Technologies TT® Platform Selected as Front-End Interface for the LME’s New Trading Platform

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LME–Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, today announced that the London Metal Exchange (LME), the world center for the trading of industrial metals, has partnered with TT to supply the exchange’s trading participants with direct access to the exchange via the TT front-end interface. TT will replace the LME’s current GUI when its new trading platform launches in 2021.

Delivered via software-as-a-service (SaaS), the TT platform will provide LME members and members’ clients around the world with connectivity to the exchange from virtually any location and device. Members and clients will have access to TT’s suite of professional trading tools, including the MD Trader® ladder, options trading functionality, and TT Mobile apps for Android and iOS.

Robin Martin, Head of Market Development at the LME, said, “The LME is delighted to partner with Trading Technologies, a leading global provider of trading software, to provide the front-end interface for the LME’s new trading platform. TT’s global reach, strong LME expertise and the platform’s rich feature set will support us in offering an advanced browser-based trading GUI, giving direct access to members and members’ clients and broadening participation in our market.”

“We’re honored to have been selected as the LME’s GUI provider and are excited to expand our long-standing global partnership with the LME. We look forward to delivering our technology to the exchange’s users, many of whom are already our clients,” said Steve Stewart, Managing Director, Sales EMEA at Trading Technologies.

TT’s privately managed infrastructure spans five continents, delivering secure market access and superior performance from anywhere in the world. Designed specifically for professional traders, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to single-digit microsecond automated order entry.

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com, @Trading_Tech) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, CTAs, hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world’s major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.

