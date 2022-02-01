TraderTV.Live Scales Its Workflow with Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro and ATEM Constellation 8K

Fremont, CA – September 22, 2022 – Blackmagic Design today announced that TraderTV.Live relies on Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pros and ATEM Constellation 8K live production switchers to capture and live stream its daily eight hour show on its YouTube channel of the same name. Reaching more than 340K subscribers, it has become the go to daily show for viewers to learn how to approach the market directly from traders with more than 50 years of combined experience.

TraderTV.Live was born as an internal training tool for Day Trade The World (DTTW), the world’s largest day trading company. With DTTW, which has more than 3,000 traders and 300 proprietary trading floors all over the world, the challenge was to teach traders how to approach the market daily. The premise behind TraderTV.Live was to bring markets to traders the same way that financial networks bring the market to investors, but the team quickly discovered that TraderTV.Live had a much broader appeal and opened it up for the public to tune in on YouTube. After finding initial success with an engaged viewership, the team wanted to go bigger. To scale, the TraderTV.Live team chose to upgrade to an integrated Blackmagic Design workflow.

“Having big success meant that we needed to scale really fast,” said Brendan Wickens, one of TraderTV.Live hosts. “Because people were stuck at home during the pandemic, we took the opportunity to show viewers a ‘play by play action’ of what was happening in the market every day.”

The team incorporated three Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pros as their main in studio cameras in addition to the Blackmagic Studio Camera 4Ks they previously owned. Senior Production Technician Lucas Romanenko noted that the camera’s powerful ISO allows them to capture the show regardless of the lighting.

“The main decisions behind choosing the Blackmagic Studio Cameras 4K Pros were all about flexibility and futureproofing our studio,” he said. “We knew they would allow us to achieve the look and workflow we wanted at the moment, while knowing that our investment would go a long way into the future. For example, these cameras will allow us to eventually transition from SDI thanks to the 10G Ethernet connection.”

The team also relies on two ATEM Constellation 8Ks, ATEM Camera Control Panel, ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel and ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel to power the live stream.

Romanenko commented, “The ATEM Constellation 8K makes the entire workflow possible with approximately 30 sources split between cameras, computer inputs, and media player sources. The XML feature is super useful and has been quite a lifesaver at times. The entire switcher configuration can be saved into a single XML file, so we have backups and will never lose anything. And that’s important given that our eight hour broadcast is run by two people. Our second ATEM Constellation 8K is essentially running as a hot spare, but thankfully we’ve rarely had to use it.”

Several HyperDeck Studio HD Mini and HyperDeck Studio 12G broadcast decks are used for recording, taking inputs from a Smart Videohub 40×40 router. The team plans to also use the HyperDecks for animation and graphics playback triggered by the talent during shows.

While day trading entails a lot of risk, the TraderTV.Live team takes no chances. They cite the ease of use and easy integration as two key deciding factors in choosing to continue to build a Blackmagic Design workflow into the future.

“Integration was really important,” said Marc Hoekema, solutions architect at TraderTV.Live. “Before, our workflow was disjointed, and everything was indirect and overly complicated. Whereas now with our Blackmagic Design workflow, everything is integrated into one compact, easy to use system.”

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com