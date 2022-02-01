Tractor Supply Introduces Exclusive Grand Teton Pellet Stove Collection

Wi-Fi-Equipped Heaters Provide Cost-Effective Heating Option as Traditional Fuel Costs Rise

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4H–Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today an exclusive partnership with Enerco Group Inc. to launch a new pellet stove line, Grand Teton Collection by Mr. Heater. The Wi-Fi-equipped and programmable heaters use wood pellets to provide customers with an alternative and cost-effective heating option ahead of winter weather.





“More of our customers are looking for alternative heating options like pellet stoves as traditional fuel costs are expected to continue to spike this winter,” said Randall Dodds, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager Seasonal at Tractor Supply. “The partnership between Tractor Supply and Enerco Group gives us the opportunity to bring patent pending smart home technology to pellet stoves. The Grand Teton Collection is easy and convenient to operate, and a great way to save money and qualify for a tax credit savings. We’re proud to be the exclusive destination for this unique heating solution as colder weather approaches.”

The Grand Teton Collection’s Wi-Fi connectivity and hopper sensors are unique features among pellet stoves, and with tax credit eligibility, they are more accessible for consumers. In 2021, the US Energy Information Administration anticipated households heating with natural gas would spend 30% more than the previous winter, while the 5% of US households using propane would spend 54% more. Wood pellet stoves are an energy efficient and easy to use option that offers additional savings through a 26% tax credit based on the full cost (purchase and installation) of the unit. All Grand Teton Collection stoves qualify for the credit through the end of the year. Qualifying appliances installed in a residence on or after Jan. 1, 2023, will generate a tax credit of 30% of the cost of the appliance and installation.

Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 23, 2022, Customers with the TSC Personal Credit Card can take advantage of the limited time offer 18 months financing on Grand Teton Collection products and pay no interest as long as the purchase is paid in full within 18 months. See full details and terms at TractorSupply.com/TSCCard during the promotional timeframe.

“During this inflationary period, it is more important than ever that we offer our customers products that deliver great value at an affordable price,” Dodds added. “The Grand Teton Collection’s Wi-Fi connectivity and hopper sensors are uncommon features among pellet stoves, and with tax credit eligibility, they are accessible ones as well.”

The Grand Teton Collection, which comes in three different sizes for a variety of spaces, features full remote control of the heater through a downloadable app available on iOS and Android platforms. Users can power the unit on or off, set a schedule, adjust the pellet feed rate, set room temperature, and check the stove status from anywhere. Each stove is equipped with a digital thermostat and new hopper capacity sensor. Users can also control the stoves manually through a touchscreen control panel.

The Grand Teton Collection features three sizes of stoves suitable for a variety of spaces. The large stove can heat up to 2,500 square feet and holds up to 130 pounds of pellets. The medium stove can heat up to 2,200 square feet and holds up to 60 pounds of pellets, while the mini heats up to 1,500 square feet and holds up to 18 pounds of pellets. The collection also includes the No. 191 Bay Front Pellet Stove that has three large windows for added visibility of the flickering fire. The No. 191 can also heat up to 2,500 square feet and has a self-feeding hopper with a 66-pound pellet capacity.

The Grand Teton Collection is now available in select stores or online. Click here for more information on The Grand Teton Collection.

*Consult a tax professional for details.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 48,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 2,016 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

