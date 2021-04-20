TP-Link Unveils the Deco AX3600 Whole Home Mesh System (Deco X68) With Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Technology

Ultra-fast Wi-Fi, unlimited entertainment covering up to 5,500 sq. ft.

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TP-Link®, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, today introduced the Deco AX3600 Tri-Band WiFi 6 Mesh System (Deco X68). TP-Link’s Deco X68 provides robust and reliable tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 coverage combined with mesh technology, eliminating those weak signals areas with whole-home coverage at an unrivaled price point.

“We are thrilled to expand our Deco Mesh Systems offering with the Deco X68, featuring the latest in Wi-Fi 6 and wireless networking advancements,” said Jeff Barney, COO at TP-Link USA. “Users will enjoy a superior tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 mesh system with responsive gaming, 4K streaming, no drops or buffering and coverage throughout your whole home.”

Deco AX3600 Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System (Deco X68)

The Deco X68 boasts overall speeds up to 3600 Mbps by integrating tri-band support with high-tech Wi-Fi 6 technology, providing multiple simultaneous data streams to free up more bandwidth and get your devices up to full speed. An extra 5 GHz band working exclusively as the strong backhaul between Deco units eliminates weak signal areas to achieve strong and clear seamless whole home Wi-Fi 6 coverage.

Enhanced by Wi-Fi 6, Deco X68 builds a more efficient network with four times the average throughput on connected devices in dense environments. Allowing up to 150 devices to connect without dragging down performance, ensuring the network is always operating at optimum speeds, the Deco X68’s AI-Driven Mesh will intelligently learn the network environment to provide ideal Wi-Fi unique to your home. Through HomeShield, TP-Link’s premium security services, the Deco X68 keeps not only your home network safe, but protects all your connected IoT devices.

Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh systems feature TP-Link Deco Mesh Technology, which includes seamless roaming, adaptive routing and self-healing for optimal network connectivity. They also support OFDMA technology and DL/UL MU-MIMO technology, enabling more connected devices in dense environments, while significantly increasing network capacity and efficiency compared to traditional Wi-Fi 5 routers. These solutions support WPA3, the latest in cybersecurity making home networks more secure.

Quick and easy management through the Deco mobile app for iOS or Android makes it easy to set up, manage, monitor and control internet use for the whole family from anywhere. And finally, all models work with Amazon Alexa, so you can quickly and easily control your guest Wi-Fi network through voice control.

Pricing & Availability

The Deco AX3600 Tri-band WiFi 6 Mesh System (Deco X68) has an MSRP of $279.99, and will be available on Amazon.

About TP-Link

Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked top provider of WLAN products, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

*Maximum wireless transmission rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Actual wireless data throughput, wireless coverage and maximum quantity of connected devices are not guaranteed and will vary as a result of network conditions, client limitations, and environmental factors, including building materials, obstacles, volume and density of traffic, and client location.

** Subscription is required for some pro features, learn more details at https://www.tp-link.com/us/homeshield/

