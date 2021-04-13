TP-Link Launches Multi-Gigabit Switches With Ultra-Fast Connections and PoE Support for Business Solutions and Prosumers

2.5G connection and PoE support for professional setup available at competitive price

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TP-Link®, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, today introduced three new Multi-Gigabit switches for business customers. As an expansion to the TP-Link Omada business product line, the new switches enhance network setups for business and provide upgrade options for prosumers in need of an ultra-fast connection. With these new switches, users can upgrade their wired speeds by up to 2.5X to better work with new Wi-Fi 6 devices.

The first products out of the gate are the 5-port 2.5G desktop switch TL-SG105-M2 and the 8-port 2.5G desktop switch TL-SG108-M2. Outfitted with robust 2.5-Gigabit ports, these switches unlock the highest performance for your Multi-Gig bandwidth and devices while delivering super-fast connections to workstations, Multi-Gig NAS, PCIe adapters, Wi-Fi 6 AP, gaming consoles, VR devices and more. Auto-negotiation 3-speed (100Mb/1G/2.5G) connections sense the link speeds and intelligently adjust for compatibility and optimal performance for all your devices. Additionally, an industry-leading fanless design ensures silent operation, housed by a durable metal casing and desktop/wall-mounting design that is well-suited for multiple environments.

Next up is the TL-SG3210XHP-M2 JetStream managed switch, featuring 8× 2.5 Gbps PoE+ ports and 2× 10 Gbps SFP+ slots. This ultra-fast switch is capable of future network expansion and deployment, providing sufficient bandwidth for incoming Wi-Fi 6 APs, with 8× 802.3at/af-compliant PoE+ ports that support up to 240 W of total power. Robust Security features include IP-MAC-Port Binding, ACL, Port Security, DoS Defend, Storm control, DHCP Snooping, 802.1X and Radius Authentication. L2/L3/L4 QoS and IGMP snooping additionally optimize voice and video applications. More exciting, the new switch is Omada SDN compatible, featuring Zero-Touch Provisioning and intelligent monitoring. Omada’s SDN platform further integrates network devices, including access points, switches and gateways, providing 100 percent centralized cloud management.

Along with the three new switches, TP-Link also introduced a new Omada Gigabit VPN router ER7206. A professional, secure and reliable gateway, ER7206 seamlessly integrates into the Omada SDN platform and allows for remote and centralized management, anywhere, anytime. Standalone management via the web UI or app is also available for maximum convenience. Up to four WAN ports (1 gigabit SFP WAN port, 1 gigabit RJ45 WAN port, 2 gigabit WAN/LAN ports) satisfy various internet access requirements. Highly Secure VPN connections support up to 100× LAN-to-LAN IPsec, 50× OpenVPN, 50× L2TP and 50× PPTP VPN. Advanced firewall policies, DoS defense, IP/MAC/URL filtering and more secure your network and data.

Pricing & Availability

TL-SG105-M2 has an MSRP of $129.99 and is available now.

TL-SG108-M2 has an MSRP of $199.99 and is available now.

TL-SG3210XHP-M2 has an MSRP of $349.99 and is available now.

TL-ER7206 has an MSRP of $149.99 and is available now.

About TP-Link

Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked top provider of WLAN products, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

For further information visit www.tp-link.com/us, follow TP-Link on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TPLINKUS, Twitter at https://twitter.com/tplinkUS, YouTube at www.youtube.com/tplinktech, LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tp-link or the TP-Link Forum at https://community.tp-link.com/us.

