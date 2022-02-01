Toshiba Touchless Print App Earns Stevie® Award

Mobile App Secures One of World’s Top Business Honors for Delivering Best Customer Experience

LAKE FOREST, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Stevie® Awards affirms Toshiba America Business Solutions‘ reputation for innovation by presenting the manufacturer with its 2022 Bronze Stevie® Award for Best Customer Experience.

Select Honor for Innovation

Toshiba receives one of the world’s most distinctive honors for its eConnect TouchFree™ mobile app, which provides remote control access to the company’s industry-recognized e‑STUDIO™ multifunction printers (MFPs). More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first American Business Awards® banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “Our judges were particularly bullish on Toshiba’s mobile printing app believing it represents a gamechanger for the company’s clients.”

Toshiba’s eConnect TouchFree is ideal for schools and corporate settings and is available for use on all Apple® iOS and Android™ smartphone and tablet platforms. The app mirrors the user interface of the company’s Office Collection e-STUDIO line on a mobile device and delivers the identical functionality as the system’s front panel. By leveraging Virtual Network Computer (VNC) technology, users can access any installed Toshiba application including Elevate™, the company’s customizable user interface, enabling individual employees and entire departments to automate routine workflow.

“Team Toshiba is thrilled to win one of the world’s premier business awards!” says Toshiba America Business Solutions Product Marketing Director Tony Venice. “Organizations across the Americas are truly embracing the app’s intuitive and touchless capability for managing print, scan, copy and workflow needs.”

Click-to-Tweet: Toshiba Touchless Print App Earns Stevie® Award

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) is a workplace solutions provider delivering an extensive portfolio of industry-recognized workflow and document management products for businesses of all sizes across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. TABS supports the diverse needs of today’s professionals through award-winning e‑STUDIO™multifunction printers, label and receipt printers, digital signage, managed print services, and cloud solutions. Toshiba continuously focuses on the clients and communities it serves, is committed to sustainability and is recognized as a Wall Street Journal Top 100 Sustainable Company. To learn more, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

Toshiba America Business Solutions



Rick Havacko



949-462-6094



[email protected]