Toronto Stock Exchange, D-BOX Technologies Inc., The View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ – Sébastien Mailhot, President and Chief Executive Officer, D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO) shares his Company’s story in an interview with TMX Group.

About D-BOX Technologies Inc., (TSX: DBO)

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with companies around the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate. D-BOX Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

