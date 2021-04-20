Topl Unveils Blockchain-as-a-Service to Make ESG Easier Than Ever

Blockchain explicitly built for proving Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) claims

Two clicks to sign up; requiring no specialized knowledge or infrastructure beyond web development; saves cost and time over traditional certification methods

‘Virtual Reality, Adapting Coffee Supply Chains To COVID-19’ white paper explores how blockchain technology enables transparency and reinforces trust in coffee ecosystems

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BaaS—Topl, the blockchain ecosystem built to prove a company’s ethical and sustainable practices, today announced its Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering, the easiest way to subscribe to the only blockchain purpose-built for Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG).

Companies can register to access the Topl Blockchain in just two clicks, beginning their journey towards full traceability of products and elimination of the need for unreliable certifications or isolated databases.

Falling short on ESG claims can damage a company’s reputation. A Bloomberg Green cover story exposed how companies like JPMorgan, Disney and BlackRock are spending millions of dollars on carbon offsets but there is no way to verify how or where offsets are occurring. And Hershey has been accused of not upholding its sustainability efforts around how it obtains its cocoa beans in West Africa.

To better demonstrate how blockchain technology can enable transparency and reinforce trust, Topl has published a white paper titled Virtual Reality, Adapting Coffee Supply Chains To COVID-19, which takes a detailed look at how coffee supply chains can adapt digitally to the changes brought about by COVID-19. With in-person verification out of the question, Topl demonstrates how blockchain technology allows every actor along the complex global coffee supply chain—from the farmer to the washing station to the exporter—can be included in the process and trust the data produced.

Removing Barriers to Entry for Blockchain Adoption

With its BaaS solution, Topl offers full transparency, traceability, and verification into ESG claims. By using an open blockchain solution, businesses can provide tangible proof that’s free from data loss or manipulation.

“Adoption of blockchain technology in enterprises has been slowed because of problems with ease of use and infrastructure management,” said Chris Georgen, Topl’s co-founder and chief architect. “Topl’s Blockchain-as-a-Service removes these barriers to entry and provides a seamless means of upgrading current platforms with blockchain technology.”

Instead of forcing companies to commit to major consulting engagements or make significant upfront technology investments, Topl’s flexible subscription model encourages hands-on learning through experimentation so that businesses can start working with a blockchain and see for themselves how it can transform an organization.

Topl’s BaaS also benefits supply chains that operate under regulations for traceability. The Food and Drug Administration has proposed additional traceability recordkeeping requirements (beyond what is already required in existing regulations), and a recent market research report projected the food traceability market would be worth $26.1 billion by 2025.

Topl’s BaaS is currently available in public beta. To subscribe, go to https://www.topl.co/solutions.

About Topl

Topl, Inc., is a Houston-based venture-backed ESG technology company developing a purpose-built blockchain ecosystem to prove a company’s ethical and sustainable business practices. Founded in 2017, Topl empowers companies to drastically cut operational and certification costs, through the use of their purpose-built blockchain technology. The company now offers a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) allowing its customers and technology partners “two clicks” to gain off-the-shelf access to the Topl Blockchain. Topl employs a diverse team and centers ESG as one of their core values, utilizing the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a guidepost. www.topl.co

