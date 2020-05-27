Topgolf And Golf Scope Partner to Launch New Virtual Reality Game

DALLAS, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Topgolf Media, a division of global sports and entertainment leader Topgolf Entertainment Group, has partnered with Golf Scope to introduce Pro Putt by Topgolf on Oculus Quest. This collaboration combines innovative, virtual reality enhancement technologies, including Golf Scope and Simply Putting, to bring to life the sensation of realistic golf courses and four different Topgolf fan favorite games: Topgolf Classic, Top Pressure, Quick 9 and Quick 9 Pro.



By wearing Oculus Quest headsets and touch controllers equipped with insight tracking, users can swing, putt and play as a single player, with friends, or with players from the Pro Putt by Topgolf community around the world. Developed by Golf Scope, Pro Putt will offer gamers the most virtual fun with a putter in their hand – whether it’s to post a course record, play a relaxing round with a friend, sink shots in the Topgolf Putt Lounge or engage in a heated head-to-head battle with the best in the game. Pro Putt joins Topgolf’s growing collection of digital games including the leading online golf game World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf.

“Topgolf has done an incredible thing for golf. It has made it fun and approachable and introduced the game to a lot of people that wouldn’t otherwise be interested. We’re hoping Pro Putt helps even more people find the fun in golf,” said Ryan Engle, Golf Scope Founder and CEO. “My dad and I used to play golf every weekend growing up, but recently we’ve been playing Pro Putt. We’ve been surprised and amazed by the richness of the shared experience in VR, especially now.”

“We are constantly looking for innovative ways to introduce the game of golf and Topgolf to people and embrace new platforms. We are thrilled to partner with Golf Scope to launch the Pro Putt game on Oculus Quest,” said President of Topgolf Media, YuChiang Cheng. “This is the perfect time to virtually connect people together to play and have fun, and we are looking forward to expanding the reach of Topgolf’s platforms and engaging new audiences through technology.”

As a rapidly growing sports and entertainment brand, Topgolf is credited with helping introduce new players to the game of golf through its variety of technology-driven experiences and partnerships. In addition to Topgolf’s entertainment venues around the world, the World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf mobile golf game has been downloaded and played by over 28 million users. Additionally, the company’s Toptracer ball-tracing technology powers Topgolf venues and driving ranges around the world and has revolutionized how viewers watch major golf tournaments on TV.

Pro Putt by Topgolf launches on May 28, 2020 and is available for download for $19.99 on the Oculus Quest store. Visit topgolf.com and follow @Topgolf on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn for updates on Topgolf and the Golf Scope partnership.

About Golf Scope

Golf Scope Inc. is an Austin-based technology and entertainment business focused on growing the game of golf through the use of Augmented and Virtual Reality. For more information, visit proputt.com.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group’s platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite.

