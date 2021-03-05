Top UK media exec Pippa Glucklich joins Electric Glue

Independent media agency Electric Glue has signalled its intent to take the agency to the next level with the appointment of leading media executive Pippa Glucklich as CEO and partner.

In her 25+ year career she has held senior roles at Starcom, Initiative and was part of the senior leadership team at independent media agency, BLM, which sold to Havas in 2008. Glucklich stepped down as CEO of Amplifi UK, the investment and content platform of Dentsu, in December 2019.

Electric Glue was founded in 2014 by Kevin Brown, Nick Kendall (both ex-BBH) and Simon Orpin (formerly ITV’s Planning Director). It has a distinctive positioning – working to the philosophy of “sacrifice”, encouraging clients to ddo “fewer but bigger and better things” and by collaborating with creative agencies and media owners to create brand partnerships with power and scale.

Brown and Orpin said: “We’re delighted that Pippa will be joining us as CEO and partner to take our unique offer from strength to strength. She is a terrific leader who represents the best industry values.”

Highly-regarded Glucklich is a past president of female leadership club WACL and has taken on several consultancy roles since leaving Dentsu, including joining the board of Mind UK and non-executive chair at freelance talent business, Liberty Hive. She is also a longstanding trustee of industry charity NABS.

Her move to Electric Glue, effective from June 2021, marks her full-time return to the agency sector. She said: “Electric Glue’s differentiated model offers exceptional service, partnership and breakthrough media thinking for ambitious clients of all shapes and sizes. I’m honoured to be joining such a high calibre team and can’t wait to get cracking.”

Electric Glue is chaired by legendary creative and BBH founder Sir John Hegarty, who said: “Electric Glue has consistently proved that size is no guarantee of strength when it comes to media thinking. I’m convinced that its independent status and agile model keys into how CMOs are changing their thinking around their needs as a result of the pandemic. I’m delighted that Pippa is joining us for our next chapter.”

About Electric Glue:

Electric Glue https://www.electricglue.com/ came into being following the success of a landmark campaign developed by the founders for Yeo Valley. The “Rapping Farmers” ad, created by BBH and negotiated directly with ITV, took up an entire break during the whole season of live shows of ‘The X-Factor’ and was propelled through packaging, social channels and PR. Electric Glue now works for clients across multiple categories, including Rightmove, Trainline, NTT, Allbirds and Peak AI. Sir John Hegarty and Kevin Brown are partners in The Garage Soho https://www.thegaragesoho.london/ – an early-stage investor and brand builder. The Garage Soho team work closely with portfolio companies on their brand strategy, creative and media partnerships from the outset and throughout their journey to exit.

