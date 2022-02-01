Top Traders Struggle in First Quarter: United States Investing Championship Results
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The United States Investing Championship today announced the leaders for the first quarter of trading in 2022. The results were sobering. Out of 284 participants, representing top traders from around the world, only 50, or 18%, reported profits, according to contest organizer, Dr. Norman Zadeh. The United States Investing Championship is a real money verified competition which gives up-and-coming traders an opportunity to showcase their talent on the world stage. Prior top performers include Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Mark Minervini, and David Ryan. Participants specify an account number at the beginning of the year for tracking purposes. Brokerage statements associated with that account are used to verify performance claims. The competition began in 1983 and ran for fifteen years. It was restarted in 2019.
Leading the $1,000,000+ stock division with a first quarter return of 10.8% is Sam Bhatia. In comparison, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq yielded first quarter total returns of -4.6% and -8.9%, respectively.
2022 UNITED STATES INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP
Standings through March 31 (284 entrants)
STOCK DIVISION, $1,000,000+ ACCOUNTS
|
Contestant
|
% Gain
|
Sam Bhatia
|
10.8
|
Jingbo Zhang
|
2.3
STOCK DIVISION
|
Brandon Warnock
|
73.9
|
Sean Ryan
|
62.0
|
Gemy Zhou
|
54.2
|
Sheldon Thomas
|
54.1
|
Derek Quick (Countfortune)
|
45.2
|
Jav Medina
|
40.5
|
Shane X. Zhang
|
39.9
|
Jeff Sun
|
23.6
|
John Miller de Leon
|
23.6
|
Sanjay Vig
|
20.1
|
Nishit Mehta
|
19.6
|
Gordon Elvey
|
19.1
|
Rod Saint
|
18.3
|
Richard Huang
|
17.5
|
Brian Apple
|
17.0
|
Alan Rice
|
11.3
|
Rishi Vohra
|
9.9
|
Joo Liang Tee
|
9.0
|
Hoshe Patel
|
8.5
|
Joe Stephens
|
8.5
|
Ryan Swartzberg
|
6.2
|
Robert Schwagerl
|
5.9
|
Joe Bohr
|
5.3
|
Dan Dormody
|
5.1
|
Justin Saffel
|
2.7
|
Joe Meyecic
|
2.1
|
Sirong Li
|
0.9
ENHANCED GROWTH, $1,000,000+ ACCOUNTS
|
Contestant
|
% Gain
|
Delbert Capital
|
3.5
|
SK Chong (Kamet Capital)
|
0.2
ENHANCED GROWTH
|
Hieu Tuong
|
132.9
|
Steven Chase
|
123.3
|
Peyman Khosravi + Ece Taner
|
98.0
|
Randy Lipscomb
|
54.5
|
Kumar & Naden Dhanesh
|
34.6
|
SK Chong (Kamet Capital)
|
32.2
|
Rod Saint
|
29.5
|
Brian Summers
|
27.2
|
Mikhail Shekhovtsov
|
26.5
|
Durai Ramasamy
|
23.3
|
WM Kerry Brown
|
22.7
|
Dan Dubyk
|
22.7
|
Jon Thomas
|
20.1
|
Lester Leong
|
18.1
|
Marcin Dydak
|
16.9
|
Jason Modawal
|
11.3
|
Luc Clavet
|
6.5
|
Ambrish Kinariwala
|
6.0
|
Opvision Enterprises
|
1.1
Among traders with accounts of less than $1,000,000, the leader is Brandon Warnock, + 73.9%. Mr. Warnock was born in Brooklyn, New York, and is a student at Towson University. He finished fourth in 2021, + 133.4%. In second place, + 62%, is Sean Ryan, the son of David Ryan, a three-time USIC winner. Sean finished 30th in 2021, + 18%, 13th in 2020, + 128%, and second in 2019, + 51.8%. Third is Gemy Zhou, + 54.2%. Mr. Zhou was born in Chongquing, China. He is a full-time trader.
The enhanced growth division allows the trading of futures and long options. Leading that division after three months is Hieu Tuong, + 132.9%. Mr. Tuong was born in Vietnam, moved to the states after the war, and settled in Louisville. He is a doctor who has practiced medicine for the past 26 years. Second is Steven Chase, + 123.3%. Mr. Chase was born at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, the son of a colonel in the Air Force. He currently works as a software developer in the defense industry. He has been trading for twenty-seven years. Third is Peyman Khosravi and Ece Taner of Morphlab in Montreal, + 98.0%. Ece is from Turkey, while Peyman is from Iran. Peyman has a Ph.D. in aerospace. They trade full time.
Since its inception in 1983, the United States Investing Championship has attracted legendary traders, including Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Mark Minervini, David Ryan, Dr. Edward O. Thorpe, Mark Strome, Doug Kass, Sheen Kassouf, Marty Schwartz, Frankie Joe, Tom Basso, Cedd Moses, Gil Blake, Robert Prechter, Jr., and Bruno Combier.
The standings appear on the website financial-competitions.com, and are carried by various media outlets. Financial-competitions.com allows traders to enter the competition and provides copies of past articles about top performers which appeared in Barron’s, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and other financial publications. Late entries are tracked from the date of their entry, so everyone starts with a gain of zero percent.
Entries for the 2022 competition are currently being accepted at financial-competitions.com.
The contest coordinator, Dr. Norman Zadeh, taught Operations Research in a visiting capacity at Stanford, UCLA, UC Irvine and Columbia universities between 1975 and 1983. Dr. Zadeh managed hedge funds from 1991 to 2012. He is the son of Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic. Norm is the author of four books, Fox News: The Enemy Within (recently released), The Rise and Fall of Perfect 10 (released in 2021), Hold’em Poker Super Strategy (released in 2020), and Winning Poker Systems (Prentice Hall, 1974).
