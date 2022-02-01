Top Traders Struggle in First Quarter: United States Investing Championship Results

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The United States Investing Championship today announced the leaders for the first quarter of trading in 2022. The results were sobering. Out of 284 participants, representing top traders from around the world, only 50, or 18%, reported profits, according to contest organizer, Dr. Norman Zadeh. The United States Investing Championship is a real money verified competition which gives up-and-coming traders an opportunity to showcase their talent on the world stage. Prior top performers include Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Mark Minervini, and David Ryan. Participants specify an account number at the beginning of the year for tracking purposes. Brokerage statements associated with that account are used to verify performance claims. The competition began in 1983 and ran for fifteen years. It was restarted in 2019.

Leading the $1,000,000+ stock division with a first quarter return of 10.8% is Sam Bhatia. In comparison, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq yielded first quarter total returns of -4.6% and -8.9%, respectively.

2022 UNITED STATES INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP



Standings through March 31 (284 entrants)



Past performance is no guarantee of future results

STOCK DIVISION, $1,000,000+ ACCOUNTS

Contestant % Gain Sam Bhatia 10.8 Jingbo Zhang 2.3

STOCK DIVISION

Brandon Warnock 73.9 Sean Ryan 62.0 Gemy Zhou 54.2 Sheldon Thomas 54.1 Derek Quick (Countfortune) 45.2 Jav Medina 40.5 Shane X. Zhang 39.9 Jeff Sun 23.6 John Miller de Leon 23.6 Sanjay Vig 20.1 Nishit Mehta 19.6 Gordon Elvey 19.1 Rod Saint 18.3 Richard Huang 17.5 Brian Apple 17.0 Alan Rice 11.3 Rishi Vohra 9.9 Joo Liang Tee 9.0 Hoshe Patel 8.5 Joe Stephens 8.5 Ryan Swartzberg 6.2 Robert Schwagerl 5.9 Joe Bohr 5.3 Dan Dormody 5.1 Justin Saffel 2.7 Joe Meyecic 2.1 Sirong Li 0.9

ENHANCED GROWTH, $1,000,000+ ACCOUNTS

Contestant % Gain Delbert Capital 3.5 SK Chong (Kamet Capital) 0.2

ENHANCED GROWTH

Hieu Tuong 132.9 Steven Chase 123.3 Peyman Khosravi + Ece Taner 98.0 Randy Lipscomb 54.5 Kumar & Naden Dhanesh 34.6 SK Chong (Kamet Capital) 32.2 Rod Saint 29.5 Brian Summers 27.2 Mikhail Shekhovtsov 26.5 Durai Ramasamy 23.3 WM Kerry Brown 22.7 Dan Dubyk 22.7 Jon Thomas 20.1 Lester Leong 18.1 Marcin Dydak 16.9 Jason Modawal 11.3 Luc Clavet 6.5 Ambrish Kinariwala 6.0 Opvision Enterprises 1.1

Among traders with accounts of less than $1,000,000, the leader is Brandon Warnock, + 73.9%. Mr. Warnock was born in Brooklyn, New York, and is a student at Towson University. He finished fourth in 2021, + 133.4%. In second place, + 62%, is Sean Ryan, the son of David Ryan, a three-time USIC winner. Sean finished 30th in 2021, + 18%, 13th in 2020, + 128%, and second in 2019, + 51.8%. Third is Gemy Zhou, + 54.2%. Mr. Zhou was born in Chongquing, China. He is a full-time trader.

The enhanced growth division allows the trading of futures and long options. Leading that division after three months is Hieu Tuong, + 132.9%. Mr. Tuong was born in Vietnam, moved to the states after the war, and settled in Louisville. He is a doctor who has practiced medicine for the past 26 years. Second is Steven Chase, + 123.3%. Mr. Chase was born at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, the son of a colonel in the Air Force. He currently works as a software developer in the defense industry. He has been trading for twenty-seven years. Third is Peyman Khosravi and Ece Taner of Morphlab in Montreal, + 98.0%. Ece is from Turkey, while Peyman is from Iran. Peyman has a Ph.D. in aerospace. They trade full time.

Since its inception in 1983, the United States Investing Championship has attracted legendary traders, including Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Mark Minervini, David Ryan, Dr. Edward O. Thorpe, Mark Strome, Doug Kass, Sheen Kassouf, Marty Schwartz, Frankie Joe, Tom Basso, Cedd Moses, Gil Blake, Robert Prechter, Jr., and Bruno Combier.

The standings appear on the website financial-competitions.com, and are carried by various media outlets. Financial-competitions.com allows traders to enter the competition and provides copies of past articles about top performers which appeared in Barron’s, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and other financial publications. Late entries are tracked from the date of their entry, so everyone starts with a gain of zero percent.

Entries for the 2022 competition are currently being accepted at financial-competitions.com.

The contest coordinator, Dr. Norman Zadeh, taught Operations Research in a visiting capacity at Stanford, UCLA, UC Irvine and Columbia universities between 1975 and 1983. Dr. Zadeh managed hedge funds from 1991 to 2012. He is the son of Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic. Norm is the author of four books, Fox News: The Enemy Within (recently released), The Rise and Fall of Perfect 10 (released in 2021), Hold’em Poker Super Strategy (released in 2020), and Winning Poker Systems (Prentice Hall, 1974).

