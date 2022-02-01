Top Ten Clix Chill Short Vid Streamers for Summer

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#austinbutler–Clix Inc., the streaming guidance guru, on this first day of Summer offers up its original no-sweat hot picks for warm days ahead… just the chill-est short shows. No wading!





“Clix is a comfort zone destination where viewers can relax and conveniently get lifestyle tips or be directed to top programming on other streaming networks,“ said Ed Sullivan, Clix founder and CEO. “What’s pivotal is that we exist to serve our viewers.”

Clix, the multi-platform streamer at the intersection of entertainment, technology and e-commerce, is free and reaches 120 million digital television homes, and streams to more than 100 million online viewers monthly.

“Just stretch out on your lounge chair, crank up the AC, fire up your mobile or big screen and chill out with the coolest original streaming short vids from across the entertainment universe,” said Stacy Jolna, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer. Adds Patricia Sullivan, founder and Chief Creative Officer, “We’re all about discovering unexpected content that captivates, compels – and brings a grin, even when the thermometer is about to explode.”

Among the top ten chill summer streamers discovered by Clix is global mixologist Rob Floyd, who has trained over 2000 mixologists and bartenders around the world. “The perfect cocktail is a science and an art form,” says Floyd. “It’s about delivering adventure in a glass.”

From wetting your palate to flexing your muscles (or watching someone else do it!) check out former UFC Welterweight Champion and “Celebrity Sweat” star Tyrone Woodley, as he does the sweating. “I teach the best approach to achieve mental and physical discipline, stay fit and alleviate stress,” says Woodley.

For the perfect wedding celebration, lose the stress with renowned wedding and party planner to the stars, David Tutera. “For me it’s about capturing a client’s dreams as one would paint a portrait on a canvas,” says Tutera. “I take the fairy tale and make it shine.”

Top Ten Clix Short Summer Streamers to Beat the Heat

Global mixologist Rob Floyd ices up the shakers with cool cocktails – don’t hold the vodka. Italy’s Crown Prince introduces the L.A. $5,000 breakfast burrito on “Expensive Tastes.” It’s hot, so you’re not. Mixed Marital Artist and former UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyrone Woodley demos his knock-out secrets…no sweat! Wedding planner extraordinaire, David Tutera’s tips will chill your freak-out. Congrats! Chris Robinson, ex-Black Crowes lead singer, “Jams in the Van” – your summer heat “Remedy.” Adventurer Shondar the Lion Prince is the poster guy for jungle chill in the rain forest. Stream it! Trader Jon Najarian will help turn your stock portfolio from cold to hot – and you’re cool! Kyle Green is the eco-friendly superhero of outdoorsmen. Green and cool. Crank up the AC and watch! The Party Animal is un-cool Mr. Wrong played by “Ted Lasso’s” Brendon Hunt, the cool Coach Beard. And ClixPix is your guidance guru for the most buzz-worthy movies and series from “Top Gun: Maverick” to “Jurassic World: Dominion” to “Elvis,” from “The Dropout” to “Hustle” to “Atlanta” some streaming, others in theaters. Now you’re chill for the coolest summer ever…

For more information visit: www.clixtv.com

Clix Leadership Team

Edward M. Sullivan is Clix founder and CEO. He is a recipient of multiple Emmy and Telly Awards for his entertainment industry marketing and branding as head of Pittard-Sullivan, which launched and re-launched over 200 channels worldwide, including CBS, ABC, Fox, HBO, Discovery Communications, and DirecTV. Sullivan was a catalyst in driving viewers to specific programs and networks for distributors, studios, content creators, and advertisers. His company also worked closely with Jolna on developing the brand and network-like interface for personal video recorder company TiVo and Microsoft’s WebTV.

Stacy Jolna, founder and Chief Marketing Officer, is the recipient of multiple News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the Cannes Lion and the Peabody Award. He has stood at the crossroads of media and technology for three decades. As a founding executive team member of TiVo, another successful industry disrupter, Jolna helped propel the company from concept to successful IPO and billion dollar market capitalization. He served as Chief Marketing Officer building the iconic TiVo brand and running point on investments by nearly every major media company. He served as SVP and General Manager of News Corp/TV Guide’s Digital TV Group. A successful broadcast journalism executive prior to going digital, at Time Warner/CNN he was Senior V.P. and Senior Executive Producer for Special Reports and launched award-winning “CNN Presents.”

Patricia Sullivan, founder and Chief Creative Officer, is an award-winning entertainment industry entrepreneur who built several production and post-production companies from concept to multi-million dollar exits. A veteran Hollywood producer, her innovative productions helped launch networks and TV shows globally. Patricia has created movie trailers driving opening weekend box office revenues beyond the $100 million mark for studios such as Disney. Patricia’s work has been honored with top awards including ATAS (Emmy), NY Film Festival, Monitor, Belding, BDA, Houston Film Festival, Gracie and Telly.

Bill Bradham, founder and Business Development Officer, leads Investors Relations for Clix. He is a veteran business advisor and strategist, successfully counseling over 250 small, medium and large companies. Counseling Protron Electronics, the Company drove revenues of $800 million in worldwide sales in its first fiscal year. Proficient in knowledge of how to grow a company’s business via effective market research, marketing, branding and sales programs, Bill builds teams, negotiates and raises funds. Bradham has negotiated over $13 billion in business contracts, raised over $600 million for various business ventures, and over $130 million for various national charitable causes.

About Clix, Inc.

Clix is a multi-platform streaming company at the intersection of entertainment, technology and e-commerce. It is free and reaches 120 million digital television homes, and streams to more than 100 million online viewers monthly. It has distribution on every screen for mobile, web and home consumption: along with the company’s web, iOS and Android distribution. Clix is carried on over 80 long-form linear channels on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, IMDb TV, Box One, LG Smart TV, and all Plex TV channels. It features original entertainment, lifestyle, humor and sports programming from award-winning producers as well as emerging talent. Clix features social media influencers, celebrity athletes, chefs, comedians, eSports commentators, adventurers, and more. Its range of content spans Hot Trends, Extreme Sports, Fashion & Lifestyle, Travel & Adventure, Funny, Food & Wellness, Fitness, Kids Stuff, and more. Clix is also a promotional champion of top series and movies on major streaming platforms, making it simpler for viewers to find what they want to watch and subscribe to leading streaming services. Clix is also a promotional venue for theatrically released feature films. Clix is an immersive, direct-to-consumer brand experience where viewers can watch, shop and earn Clix cash rewards redeemable for brand products or for charities they support.

Contacts

Debra Sharon Davis



President



Davis Communications Group, Inc.



Office: (818) 710-8198



Mobile: (818) 519-2089



[email protected]