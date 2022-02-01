Top Healthcare Executives Join Kaia Health’s Newly Created Advisory Board

Further confirming Kaia Health as the leading digital therapeutics company, four of healthcare’s most esteemed leaders join in support of Kaia’s mission

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalHealth—Kaia Health, the largest global digital therapeutics company on a mission to deliver the most effective digital therapies – anytime, anywhere, today announced the appointment of four industry leaders to its newly created Advisory Board. Each of these phenomenal individuals brings a wealth of healthcare and tech experience across different disciplines that will help Kaia on its next phase of rapid growth and expansion.

“The caliber of talent and experience that now makes up our advisory board is outstanding,” said Nigel Ohrenstein, president of Kaia Health, “Not only do we have the best and brightest to support our next phase of growth, but their excitement for our mission is further validation of the impact that Kaia Health is making on the healthcare industry.”

Steve Gipstein, M.D. is an accomplished executive who has devoted his career to making a positive impact across the healthcare value chain. Most recently, Steve was the Head of Worldwide Healthcare Markets at Apple. He started his career as a practicing physician at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he is now a Board member and then spent 11 years as a Partner at McKinsey & Company, focused exclusively on healthcare. Steve serves on a number of boards and as a senior advisor to many of the leading players in healthcare. “I am passionate about bringing moments of surprise and delight to healthcare with technology,’ said Dr. Gipstein, ‘Kaia Health is leading the way in seamlessly integrating innovative technology and great consumer experiences to drive engagement and meaningfully improve clinical outcomes.”





Mary Modahl is a growth marketing executive known for her strategic mindset. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at Amwell where she drove revenue from less than $5M to over $250M and grew the client portfolio to 55+ health plans and 180 health systems. Prior to Amwell, she held various roles at Forrester Research, including Chief Marketing Officer. Mary was a key player in both Forrester and Amwell Initial Public Offerings and brings deep expertise in growing annual recurring revenue-based businesses and engaging both consumers and clinicians. “Kaia combines advanced technology and clinical rigor to make a measurable difference for patients, clinicians, and payers,’ said Modahl. ‘Kaia delivers a highly sophisticated yet seamless user experience through computer vision and AI and its track record for clinical validation is unmatched.”





The Honorable Dr. David J. Shulkin served as Secretary of the US Department of Veterans Affairs, representing the 21 million American veterans and was responsible for the nation’s largest integrated health care system with over 1,200 sites of care, serving over 9 million Veterans. Secretary Shulkin served as chief executive of leading hospitals and health systems including Beth Israel in New York City, Morristown Medical Center in Northern NJ, and currently advises leading health systems. Secretary Shulkin began his career as an internist and held numerous physician leadership roles including the Chief Medical Officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Temple University Hospital, and the Medical College of Pennsylvania Hospital. As an entrepreneur, he founded and served as the Chairman and CEO of DoctorQuality, one of the first consumer orientated sources of information for quality and safety in healthcare. Over his career, Secretary Shulkin has been named “One Hundred Most Influential People in American Healthcare” by Modern Healthcare. “I focus on working with healthcare organizations that are leading the transformation of medicine around the world,’ said Secretary Shulkin. ‘For me, Kaia is one of those companies that can make a real difference by empowering the patient and enabling the care team to do better.”





Brad Wilson is CEO Emeritus of BlueCross and BlueShield of North Carolina. His diverse 22-year career spans the practice of law, public service and serving as General Counsel, COO, and then President and CEO of BCBSNC from 2010-2018. Brad is passionate about expanding affordable access to high quality healthcare – during his tenure as CEO, BCBSNC successfully implemented the ACA expanding coverage to over 600,000 people. The BCBSNC Foundation grew materially under his leadership and continues to provide funding for numerous community and state-wide healthcare initiatives. “As a world leader in digital therapeutics, Kaia is providing access to quality healthcare to people around the world anytime, anywhere,’ said Wilson. ‘I am honored to join the Advisory Board and support Kaia’s mission to advance the availability, quality and affordability of healthcare.”

About Kaia Health

Kaia Health is the world’s largest digital therapeutics company on a mission to empower millions of people to live their healthiest life. Our evidence-based treatments, covering a range of conditions, including musculoskeletal pain and COPD, are powered by proprietary motion analysis technology and clinical expertise. Kaia’s programs are designed to work directly on your smartphone or tablet — without the need for sensors or wearables — delivering the most accessible, effective, and equitable experience available. Across eleven clinical trials, Kaia has demonstrated effectiveness and safety on par with traditional care with as much as 80% reduction in cost, and is the only MSK company to receive Program Validation from the independent Validation Institute. Kaia Health is a member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) and is headquartered in NY and Munich. Kaia partners with leading health plans, employers, and providers, covering 60+ million lives around the world. Learn more at www.kaiahealth.com.

