Too Cool for School? Think Again. Ohio Digital Learning School Enrollment is Now Open

TOLEDO, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Ohio Digital Learning School (ODLS), a tuition-free online and blended public charter school, authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools (OCCS) welcomes families with students in grades 9-12, aged 16-21, who reside in Ohio to enroll for the 2020-2021 school year.

Featuring an engaging web-based platform, live online learning sessions, and support from Ohio-licensed teachers and counselors, ODLS offers an individualized approach to learning for students of every ability level, including a competency in helping students who are struggling academically.

ODLS serves as a dropout prevention and recovery charter school (DOPR), helping students from traditional schools with diverse learning needs, providing an education option for students who are struggling academically, and offering several programs that address students’ individual academic challenges. Credit recovery courses are available for students who need to catch up in a subject, as well as highly targeted remediation sessions to build specific skills. There will also be a college and career-planning component.

“Our focus is helping students recover credits, address learning gaps, and overcome obstacles to successfully complete high school and find their ‘PATH’ to career and college success,” said Kate Harkless, head of school for ODLS. “The online learning environment allows us to meet them wherever they are on their academic journey and get them where they want to go.”

In addition to online classes, students at every grade level will be encouraged to connect with their peers through school-sponsored activities, including online recognition assemblies and clubs, community outings, and student leadership opportunities.

Resources are available to help ODLS students and families navigate the online and blended learning experience. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged.

Students interested in enrolling are encouraged to visit odls.k12.com to find a schedule of upcoming information sessions, or download the free K12 app for iOS and Android devices.

About Ohio Digital Learning School

Ohio Digital Learning School, authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools, is a tuition-free online public charter school serving student in grades 9 through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, ODLS is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ODLS, visit odls.k12.com.

Contacts

Ken Schwartz



Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications



K12 Inc.



571-405-2211



[email protected]