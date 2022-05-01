TodayTix Announces 100K Seat Initiative to Supercharge Broadway and Off-Broadway Attendance 

TodayTix Is Making 100K Seats Available Under $99 and 50K of Those Seats Available for Under $50 to Broadway and Off-Broadway’s Top Shows

Initiative Comes as Broadway Continues Its Recovery and as Tony Season Is in Full Swing

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TodayTix, the digital gateway to shows, arts, and cultural experiences, today announced that it has launched the 100K Seat Initiative to boost attendance to Broadway and beyond’s best shows. TodayTix is making available 100K seats under $99 and 50K of those seats under $50, providing New Yorkers and visitors alike incredible access to shows at exceptional prices.

The initiative comes during an important and exciting time for theatre in New York City. First, the industry continues to rebound after two devastating years of disruption and loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. TodayTix designed the initiative to supercharge attendance to Broadway and off-Broadway shows and to inform New Yorkers and visitors alike about the amazing productions across the city available to them.

And second, tickets are often challenging to access during Tony season given the excitement and interest around many shows. TodayTix has created the opportunity for people to see these shows at exceptional prices.

“With the spring shows all open, the Tony nominations out, and people all over the country and the world making summer holiday plans, TodayTix felt this was the perfect time to offer unparalleled access to Broadway and off-Broadway’s best,” said Elizabeth Durand Streisand, Vice President of Brand and Communications. “While Broadway experienced a devastating slowdown the past few years due to the pandemic, we want to use this opportunity to show everyone that theatre is back, and shows are more accessible than ever. Attending a live performance is such an incredible experience, and we hope that the 100K Seat Initiative will drive people to all of the amazing productions across the city.”

Some of the productions included are:

Paradise Square

Phantom of the Opera

for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf

Company

MJ

Girl From the North Country

Come From Away

POTUS

Take Me Out

Wicked

Birthday Candles

Mrs. Doubtfire

A Strange Loop

Hangmen

Hadestown

Chicago

SIX

Moulin Rouge

Beetlejuice

Prices for these Broadway shows, which can retail from as much as $150 or more, are available for as low as $29. For many of the shows, people will save over 40% on tickets with savings as high as over 60%. The initiative begins May 17 and runs through May 26. Ticket information can be found at todaytix.com.

About TodayTix

TodayTix takes the drama out of theatre ticketing. The company caters to today’s audiences with shows across the globe, prices that can’t be beat, and a frictionless, highly rated app. Founded in 2013, with its seamless platform, impressive reach, and first-to-market signature digital Lottery and mobile Rush programs, TodayTix works with over 2,000 partners in numerous markets to attract and engage millions of theatregoers across the world.

TodayTix is part of TodayTix Group, the premier discovery and ticketing partner for cultural events across the globe, combining unparalleled inventory, an expansive multi-retailer ecosystem, and unique relationships with theatre and culture’s best. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.

