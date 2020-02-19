Tod Klubnik Joins LeanDNA as Chief Revenue Officer

Executive sales and marketing leader brings more than 25 years of experience leading SaaS company growth

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LeanDNA, a purpose-built inventory optimization platform for factories, announced today the appointment of Tod Klubnik to Chief Revenue Officer.

Klubnik brings 25 years of proven sales and marketing leadership experience to LeanDNA. He has forged strategic partnerships and lasting revenue growth in numerous manufacturing sales leadership roles, including as Senior Vice President of Sales for Parametric Technology Corporation—a provider of IoT, augmented reality, computer-aided design and product lifecycle management solutions—where he helped grow revenue to more than $1 billion.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tod to the team and to leverage his extensive background in sales and marketing leadership,” said Richard Lebovitz, CEO of LeanDNA. “As we move into our next phase of growth, Tod’s significant experience will play a crucial role in developing and executing our go-to-market strategy. Under Tod’s leadership, we will scale LeanDNA from a proven leader in inventory optimization to the No. 1 factory optimization platform for global manufacturers.”

Klubnik most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at FireMon, a leading cybersecurity automation solution, where he led the company’s global go-to-market team. Prior to his role at FireMon, Klubnik held senior leadership positions in sales and marketing at some of the top software-as-a-service companies in Austin, including BigCommerce, PlanView, PeopleAdmin (a PowerSchool and Vista Equity Partners company), and MessageOne (acquired by Dell). As CRO, Klubnik will be responsible for overseeing LeanDNA’s marketing and sales efforts with an emphasis on consultatively delivering value to customers throughout the entire journey.

“It’s clear that LeanDNA is uniquely positioned to become the premier inventory optimization platform for manufacturers,” Klubnik said. “I’m excited to join this high-caliber team and build upon the company’s foundation of customer success. The platform—and its clear, rapid ROI—is a no-brainer for manufacturers seeking to modernize and optimize their inventory operations.”

Klubnik’s appointment follows LeanDNA’s recent Series B funding announcement. To learn more about LeanDNA, visit www.leandna.com.

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA’s factory-first approach enables manufacturers to optimize inventory, avoid shortages and improve on-time delivery. Leveraging predictive analytics and prescriptive AI to power actionable, automated recommendations, the LeanDNA platform promotes real-time collaboration and standardization across systems, suppliers and sites, unlocking working capital for the business. LeanDNA has been recognized as a NextGen Supply Chain Provider of the Year for its work to move supply chain technology forward. For more information about the Austin, Texas-based company, visit www.leandna.com.

